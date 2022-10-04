Read full article on original website
Scary good: Pennsylvania haunted attractions among spookiest for Halloween 2022 | Today in Pa.
How we tracked workplace lawsuits involving Pa.’s medical marijuana law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. Story by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA. Our months-long investigation into employment protections for medical marijuana patients began with an email about...
Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
Restaurant openings delayed in central Pa.: ‘You have to be half afraid in this business climate’
It’s a crummy time to open a restaurant. Ongoing supply chain snarls, labor shortages and high food costs are mucking up even the best laid plans for new breweries, cafes and bistros. Many owners have no choice but to push back opening dates.
These Pa. haunted houses were named the top Halloween attractions in the U.S.
Pennsylvania is apparently the state to go to if you’re looking for a good scare this Halloween season. A number of haunted house attractions in the keystone state earned high marks from some industry groups and.
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers.
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
skooknews.com
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Fetterman, Mastriano, Oz and Shapiro invited to Pa. Chamber forum, but only 2 showed up
The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry hosted a candidate’s forum this week and invited John Fetterman, Doug Mastriano, Mehmet Oz and Josh Shapiro, but only one major party candidate from each of the races showed up.
Brides Magazine: Luxurious Bucks County Resort Is One of Pennsylvania’s Best Honeymoon Spots
One of the romantically ritzy suites, perfect for launching a honeymoon, at River House at Odette's.Image via River House at Odette's. The May 2021 issue of Brides highlights the four-season appeal of Pennsylvania for a newlywed getaway.
phillyvoice.com
Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison
The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
WTOV 9
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
This Pennsylvania Orchard Was Named Among Best Places To Go Apple Picking In US
Whether candied, caramelized, crisped, or sauced, apples — along with doughnuts — have long been considered one of fall’s staple snacks. Fortunately, October is the perfect time of year to make a trip to a Pennsylvania farm for a fun-filled afternoon of apple-picking. Solebury Orchards in New...
Remains identified as those of Pennsylvania girl, 14, missing since 1969
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Pennsylvania state police say remains found a decade ago have been identified as those of a teenager girl who went missing in northeastern Pennsylvania more than a half-century ago. State police in Wilkes-Barre said Tuesday that the remains were identified as those of 14-year-old Joan Marie...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
PA Lottery scratch-off games produce big winners in Allegheny County
September was a big month for players of Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off games. Over $203 million in prizes were claimed across the commonwealth, including some big winners in Allegheny County.
Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.State police want to remind you they would never do this.
