Pennsylvania State

WKBN

Fetterman, Oz respond to AP review of Lt. Governor records

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate John Fetterman came under fire Thursday morning after the Associated Press (AP) published a review of his daily schedule during the four years he served as lieutenant governor. The AP review of Fetterman’s daily calendars and attendance records claimed he kept a light work schedule and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Pennsylvania Education
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Markie
Person
Alexa
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
#Linus K12#Special Ed#Penn State#Spotify#Spca#Pennsylvanians
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. State Police warning residents of new scam

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are warning you to be on the lookout for a new scam where the scammer is pretending to be a trooper.Troopers said the scammers are using phone numbers that look like they're coming from state police.The scammers claim to be troopers, threatening to arrest you on an outstanding warrant or Megan's Law offenses and then ask you for a gift card as payment.State police want to remind you they would never do this.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

