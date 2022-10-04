Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
Motley Fool
3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma's high-yielding dividend attracts investors.
Motley Fool
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer.
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October
Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
Motley Fool
Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead
Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies.
Motley Fool
2023 Will Bring a Monster Social Security COLA. Here's How Much Your Benefits Check Could Rise.
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2022 failed to offset the rising cost of medical care, groceries, gas, and other necessities. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that the COLA in 2023 could be between 8.5% and 9%. The average retired worker could receive between $142 and...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now
Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
Motley Fool
2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money
Aurora Cannabis' dropping revenue growth and share dilution problems are too much for investors to handle. Despite Cronos Group getting a major investment from a big-name company, it has failed to impress with its financial results.
Motley Fool
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow.
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market
Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Motley Fool
Say Goodbye to Your Credit Card Rewards if This Legislation Is Successful
Credit card rewards could go extinct due to this proposal. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 would require credit card companies to allow alternative payment networks. Retailers could then choose the payment network with the lowest fees. Since card issuers fund their rewards programs using processing fees, this change...
Motley Fool
Want to Buy the Dip? This Real Estate Stock Is a Smart Buy
Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a growing portfolio of life sciences and tech development space. The REIT's operations are focused on collaborative campuses in seven markets. Its share price is down sharply this year, but its revenues, dividends, and holdings are all growing.
Motley Fool
Why Wex Stock Easily Beat the Market This Week
Wex's revenue can fluctuate greatly with the price of gas. When OPEC cut production, gas prices went up, sending Wex stock up with it.
Motley Fool
Why Peloton Stock Topped the Market Today
The connected exercise-equipment specialist rallies a bit on its CEO's words. Kevin McCarthy has pledged to improve fundamentals; he also touted his team's restructuring efforts.
Motley Fool
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today
The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period.
Motley Fool
Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU)
Sohu.com Company Info. A premier Internet media company providing millions of Chinese...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today
Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
Motley Fool
All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again
Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Motley Fool
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
Motley Fool
Why Zscaler Outshone the Market in September
It also continued to take steps to enhance its cloud security platform.
