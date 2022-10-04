ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has two cannabis-related medical therapies. AFC Gamma's high-yielding dividend attracts investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

Investors are navigating their way through the most challenging investment environment in decades. Big market declines are the ideal time for investors to go shopping. These fast-paced growth stocks are perfectly positioned to make long-term investors richer.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy In October

Tech stocks are beaten down after driving the market for the last 13 years. A bear market meltdown could be the perfect opportunity to buy quality tech stocks at a discount.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum
Motley Fool

Thinking About Buying Shiba Inu? Buy Ethereum Instead

Shiba Inu soared last year -- but its limited use cases make it an ultra-risky bet. Ethereum has shown its strength in the world of cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin in 2013, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin has been one of the best performing financial assets over the past several years, turning even a small investment into a huge sum. Up to this point, Bitcoin has been viewed mainly as a tool for financial speculation as opposed to real utility. While it's unlikely that Bitcoin will...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

Aurora Cannabis' dropping revenue growth and share dilution problems are too much for investors to handle. Despite Cronos Group getting a major investment from a big-name company, it has failed to impress with its financial results.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?

Altria still relies on cigarettes for the vast majority of its revenue. Cutting the dividend by half would free up much-needed cash flow.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your Credit Card Rewards if This Legislation Is Successful

Credit card rewards could go extinct due to this proposal. The Credit Card Competition Act of 2022 would require credit card companies to allow alternative payment networks. Retailers could then choose the payment network with the lowest fees. Since card issuers fund their rewards programs using processing fees, this change...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Want to Buy the Dip? This Real Estate Stock Is a Smart Buy

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a growing portfolio of life sciences and tech development space. The REIT's operations are focused on collaborative campuses in seven markets. Its share price is down sharply this year, but its revenues, dividends, and holdings are all growing.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Wex Stock Easily Beat the Market This Week

Wex's revenue can fluctuate greatly with the price of gas. When OPEC cut production, gas prices went up, sending Wex stock up with it.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Peloton Stock Topped the Market Today

The connected exercise-equipment specialist rallies a bit on its CEO's words. Kevin McCarthy has pledged to improve fundamentals; he also touted his team's restructuring efforts.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Zoomed 24% Higher Today

The company flipped to an adjusted net profit during the period.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Sohu.com (NASDAQ: SOHU)

Sohu.com Company Info. A premier Internet media company providing millions of Chinese...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Info. The Company is engaged in the manufacture...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Zscaler Outshone the Market in September

It also continued to take steps to enhance its cloud security platform.
STOCKS

