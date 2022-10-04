Read full article on original website
Homer’s Sam Sorenson takes ‘road less traveled’ to West Point
Syracuse, N.Y. — All-CNY football player and wrestler Sam Sorenson has committed to wrestle for Division I Army. The Homer senior has two New York State championships and even has a third that he won in Wyoming during the Covid year.
Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Three burning questions heading into the back half of SU football season
Syracuse, NY — Congratulations Orange fans, you've almost made it through a week without actual Syracuse Orange football. Here's hoping you're prepared for the grind of the ACC conference season, because boy will it ever be strenuous. Out of the bye Syracuse takes on #14 North Carolina State at home, then heads down to Death Valley to take on #5 Clemson.
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army
Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
Watch: Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team wins on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Christian Brothers Academy girls soccer team defeated Phoenix, 3-2, in overtime Thursday. The Firebirds led 1-0 at the half, but the Brothers bounced back in the second half.
Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving
It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
Could lack of recruits send Syracuse basketball coaches to transfer portal? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Normally, the latest Syracuse basketball news prompts questions for Mike’s Mailbox. But this week’s opening question comes as a result of very little news for the Syracuse basketball team. Recruiting news, that is.
Ithaca’s Griffin helps Red Dragons start strong
In any level of football, the offensive line is one of the most important components of a successful team. In particular, the left tackle usually bears the crucial responsibility of protecting the quarterback’s blind side. Daquan Griffin has been that key piece on the nationally ranked SUNY Cortland team.
Savannah Bananas’ unconventional style of baseball coming to Syracuse, Cooperstown in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Banana ball is coming to Central New York. The Savannah Bananas 2023 “world tour” will conclude with stops at Syracuse’s NBT Bank Stadium on Sept. 14, 2023, and in Cooperstown, home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, on Sept. 16, 2023. The...
‘Jeopardy!’ results: How did Manlius woman do vs. champion Cris Pannullo?
A Manlius woman appeared on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, becoming the sixth person from Central New York to compete on the classic TV quiz show in the past six months. Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager, challenged returning champion Cris Pannullo and Colorado professor Jeff Parker on the Oct. 6 episode of “Jeopardy!” Pannullo had won the previous four games and was a favorite for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, host Ken Jennings said.
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Watch: Westhill boys soccer team defeats state-ranked Skaneateles (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Westhill boys soccer team was victorious over state-ranked Skaneateles on Thursday. The Warriors (11-3) got on the board first when Luke Gilmartin scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season.
Axe: John Wildhack’s bet on Dino Babers is paying off (so far) in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack didn’t wake up feeling dangerous on Thursday. At a press conference in the Iocolano-Petty Football Wing Auditorium, Wildhack kept his answers close to the vest and milquetoast on a variety of topics, including the status of his head football coach.
Watch: Westhill girls soccer beats state-ranked Skaneateles on golden goal (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Westhill’s Kara Rosenberger scored a goal in the second overtime period to give the Warriors a 3-2 win over No. 8 Skaneateles on Thursday. Westhill got on the board first with goals from Ashley Bolesh and Lily Kinsella.
Watch: Baldwinsville boys soccer blanks state-ranked West Genesee (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville boys soccer team picked up its seventh win of the season with a 4-0 shutout victory over No. 14 state-ranked West Genesee on Thursday. The Bees jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Johan Savage scored a goal with just over 17 minutes remaining in the first half.
‘He doesn’t see her disability:’ Jamesville-DeWitt football player’s friendship leads to award nomination
Syracuse, NY. -- Five years ago, when both were in fifth grade, Bryce Dadey noticed that Marley Aberdeen could use some company during lunch. So Dadey walked across the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School cafeteria and sat down at her table. And thus began a friendship that has grown ever since.
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
Poll results: See which Week 5 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Phoenix and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday evening. The Independent matchup received 69.6% of the vote with 964 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0) and Whitesboro (4-1), which received 17.69% of the vote (245 votes).
