Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Most improved players: 15 girls soccer coaches make picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved players on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Three burning questions heading into the back half of SU football season

Syracuse, NY — Congratulations Orange fans, you've almost made it through a week without actual Syracuse Orange football. Here's hoping you're prepared for the grind of the ACC conference season, because boy will it ever be strenuous. Out of the bye Syracuse takes on #14 North Carolina State at home, then heads down to Death Valley to take on #5 Clemson.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army

Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
WEST POINT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Adam Weitsman finds redemption in giving

It’s been over a year since NCAA athletes started being able to profit for their name, image and likeness. The new policy changed the game, with big-name athletes like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams cashing in — worth nearly $9 million in NIL value. Last month,...
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Ithaca’s Griffin helps Red Dragons start strong

In any level of football, the offensive line is one of the most important components of a successful team. In particular, the left tackle usually bears the crucial responsibility of protecting the quarterback’s blind side. Daquan Griffin has been that key piece on the nationally ranked SUNY Cortland team.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Jeopardy!’ results: How did Manlius woman do vs. champion Cris Pannullo?

A Manlius woman appeared on “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, becoming the sixth person from Central New York to compete on the classic TV quiz show in the past six months. Jo Austin, a retired IT project manager, challenged returning champion Cris Pannullo and Colorado professor Jeff Parker on the Oct. 6 episode of “Jeopardy!” Pannullo had won the previous four games and was a favorite for the upcoming Tournament of Champions, host Ken Jennings said.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Poll results: See which Week 5 football game we will shoot

Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Phoenix and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday evening. The Independent matchup received 69.6% of the vote with 964 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0) and Whitesboro (4-1), which received 17.69% of the vote (245 votes).
PHOENIX, NY
