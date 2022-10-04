Cool, Windy, And Now Wet

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
TUESDAY

Plan on brisk weather again today. Temperatures will be like the last few days, topping in the 50s. Gusts 25-35 mph continue along the coast, Cape, and Islands. Mostly cloudy and mostly dry weather will drive in Boston this morning as a few showers work into southeastern MA and towns south of the Mass Pike. Spotty showers are expected at times this afternoon, but should remain generally light and low impact in southern New England.

RAIN PICKS UP

Some pockets of heavier rain will develop tonight and tomorrow locally. Wednesday looks like a soggy day for most. Southeastern MA will probably take the brunt of the heaviest rain (and lingering gusty winds). That’s were rainfall 1″+ is possible between Tue-Wed. Showers will taper off Wednesday night, ending last on Cape Cod.

LATE WEEK WARM UP

Hooray for the 70s! The sun will return with warm weather and less wind Thursday to Friday. Enjoy it, because a Friday night cold front will cool things down for the weekend.

