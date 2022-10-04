Read full article on original website
Three streets will close for a few hours Saturday for Harrisburg homecoming parade
If you are headed into Harrisburg on Saturday morning, be aware that parts of three streets will temporarily close for the high school homecoming parade. Part of Walnut, 17th and Market streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to city officials.
Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham leads, Cumberland Valley’s Anthony DePietress chasing at District 3 Golf Championships
Priority No. 1 at the District 3 Golf Championships is qualifying for the final round. Brooke Graham did more than qualify, the Boiling Springs ace earned a four-shot lead at Honey Run Golf Club in York. Graham fired an opening round 7-over 79 Friday to lead the Class 2A girls...
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
On Friday night, two Mid-Penn Keystone teams will match up on a neutral field, both vying for a spot in District playoffs, as 3-3 Cedar Cliff will take on the nominative home team Lower Dauphin (4-2) at Milton Hershey. The Colts were District 3 5A semifinalists last year, but graduated...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Bishop McDevitt High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are taking part in Friday Night Football. Bishop McDevitt will host this year’s Thin Blue Line Game while playing the Hershey Trojans this upcoming Friday. The game will honor police officers as well as firefighters killed in the line of duty.
Week 7 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just a few weeks left in the high school football regular season, it’s time for a lot of teams to make their push into the playoffs. In this week’s Countdown to Kickoff, Nick Petraccione breaks down the biggest Friday games, including a battle between two undefeated teams, and Dan Tomaso […]
Two more Philadelphia area football teams cancel rivalry game citing credible threats of violence
A release from Coatesville Area School District stated that Friday’s home football game vs. Downingtown West has been canceled based on “online threats of violence that law enforcement believed were credible.”. Richard F. Dunlap Jr., Interim Superintendent for the Coatesville Area School District issued the statement Friday morning,...
Bomb threat reported ahead of Mid-Penn rivalry game, but cleared to play
Friday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry game between Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley was almost upended when a bomb threat was made to Landis Field. In a statement from Central Dauphin School District spokeswoman Shannon Leib, the district said officials became aware of a rumor of a bomb threat at the field on Friday evening.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Harrisburg’s Shawn Lee discusses his emergence at quarterback and team’s success
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Football Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas talk to Harrisburg quarterback Shawn Lee about his development and growth at his position, along with his expectations for himself and his teammates for the remainder of the season. Lee is...
local21news.com
Middletown School District meeting Tuesday, will address future of anti-hazing program
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — The Middletown Area School District will be meeting Tuesday night, and according to the agenda officials are expected to address an anti-hazing program being implemented in the wake of multiple hazing incidents within the football team. In September, the Dauphin County district attorney announced charges...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Lemoyne awarded more than $900K for streetscape improvements
The borough of Lemoyne was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The borough will receive $938,560 for Phase II streetscape improvements. The proposed project will aid with implementation of long-range plans by building on the Tri-Borough Streetscape Master Plan from 2010 and the Imagine West Shore Comprehensive Plan from 2008, studies which were designed for the boroughs of Lemoyne, Camp Hill and Wormleysburg.
WJAC TV
2022 Scholar Athlete: State College's Avigail Mazer & Carlisle's Layton Schmick
Week seven's 2022 Scholar Athlete nominees include State College's Avigail Mazer and Carlisle's Layton Schmick. They’ll have a chance to win $5,000 in tuition towards their chosen school provided by Memorial Highway Chevrolet.
Best bulgogi; Little League suit; Steelers’ new era: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. High: 72; Low: 45. Sunny today; clear and cooler this weekend. Little League suit: The family of a Little League baseball player from Utah who fractured his skull falling from a bed in Pa. has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker. The boy’s father has been added as a plantiff because of “emotional distress.”
abc27.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
PennLive.com
Cumberland Valley vs Cedar Cliff in girls high school soccer
Cumberland Valley vs Cedar Cliff in girls high school soccer. Cumberland Valley’s Reagan Basehore battles for a header against Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Barnes in their girls high school soccer game. October 04, 2022. Sean Simmers |ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo.
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
More than $1M awarded for streetscape project in Middletown
The borough of Middletown was awarded more than $1 million by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $1,074,081 for the Emaus streetscape project.
WGAL
Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday
MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
