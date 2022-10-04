ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Bishop McDevitt High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are taking part in Friday Night Football. Bishop McDevitt will host this year’s Thin Blue Line Game while playing the Hershey Trojans this upcoming Friday. The game will honor police officers as well as firefighters killed in the line of duty.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
City
Dauphin, PA
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Gallery#Highschool
PennLive.com

Lemoyne awarded more than $900K for streetscape improvements

The borough of Lemoyne was awarded more than $900,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The borough will receive $938,560 for Phase II streetscape improvements. The proposed project will aid with implementation of long-range plans by building on the Tri-Borough Streetscape Master Plan from 2010 and the Imagine West Shore Comprehensive Plan from 2008, studies which were designed for the boroughs of Lemoyne, Camp Hill and Wormleysburg.
LEMOYNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
PennLive.com

Best bulgogi; Little League suit; Steelers’ new era: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. High: 72; Low: 45. Sunny today; clear and cooler this weekend. Little League suit: The family of a Little League baseball player from Utah who fractured his skull falling from a bed in Pa. has amended its lawsuit filed against the organization and bunk-bed maker. The boy’s father has been added as a plantiff because of “emotional distress.”
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley vs Cedar Cliff in girls high school soccer

Cumberland Valley vs Cedar Cliff in girls high school soccer. Cumberland Valley’s Reagan Basehore battles for a header against Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Barnes in their girls high school soccer game. October 04, 2022. Sean Simmers |ssimmers@pennlive.comGet Photo.
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes Pa. 743 near Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash shut down all lanes on a busy stretch of road near Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. PennDOT was reporting that there is a crash on Pa. 743 North between Valley Road and School House Road. All lanes were closed. There is no word on what...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WGAL

Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
MANHEIM, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy