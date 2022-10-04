Read full article on original website
Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
