Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle

Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Shuts Down Fans Grand Tour Suggestion

A Grand Tour fan has taken to Twitter to make a suggestion for the latest episode, A Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick. Viewers saw the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, travel around rural Norway. The special showed the hosts towing skiers from their rally cars as well as towing cabins during a separate part of the show; racing over an iced lake and exploring through the tunnels of an old naval base where May had his crash.
Jeremy Clarkson
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Comments On Explicit Grand Tour Warning

Fans have noticed that the first warning that comes up for the latest Grand Tour special is “nudity” and have been confused as to why the episode would contain this. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was recently released on Prime Video and shows us the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, rallying around Norway.
Grand Tour Nation

Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed

The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Discusses Change Of Plan For The Grand Tour: “It Worked Out For The Better”

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has been released for a little over a week on Prime Video and has received a lot of praise for for the presenters, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, ‘going back to their roots’ and making it more about the cars. Although, it is still jam-packed with insane challenges and their hilarious chemistry.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Production Team Divulges Complications Behind Filming In Norway While Singing Presenter’s Praises

Since The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was released to Prime Video, we reached out to Morten Hansen, someone on the team behind the scenes of the show. Hansen, who lives in Norway himself, took care of the presenters, their cars, and the cars of the production company. He himself owns a number of trucks capable of traversing the Norwegian landscape, so had the tools to kit the team out with everything they needed.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Producer Hints At Reason Behind Only Two Episodes Per Year: “Jesus Christ This Is Too Much”

The producer of The Grand Tour, Andy Wilman, has talked about the relationship between Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May as the most recent episode of the Prime Video car show is released. Describing their chemistry less as a friendship and more like a band, Wilman goes on to confirm that their time in front of the cameras won’t be coming to an end any time soon.
Grand Tour Nation

