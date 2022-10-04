ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's introduces adult Happy Meal for limited time only

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
 3 days ago

McDonald's Facebook page highlights a hard truth: "One day you ordered a Happy Meal for the last time and you didn't even know it."

For a limited time only, the fast-food chain is offering a way for customers to relive their youth.

McDonald's is featuring an adult Happy Meal . It comes with a Big Mac or a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. The meals are part of a partnership with the Cactus Plant Flea Market , a fashion label.

Traditional Happy Meals, which come with a surprise toy, are a staple at McDonald’s.

The adult Happy Meal comes in the form of a Cactus Plant Flea Market box . Inside, customers will find a figurine of Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar or "Cactus Buddy!" − the Cactus Plant Flea Market mascot.

Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer for McDonald’s USA, said the collaboration is working to reignite excitement for the restaurant chain among a different generation.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," Hassan said in a press release .

There are 19 McDonald’s locations in and around Peoria, according to the restaurant’s business locator.

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com or by following her on Twitter at @justxaxwriter.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: McDonald's introduces adult Happy Meal for limited time only

