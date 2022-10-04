ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Circuit, Appeals and Supreme Court judge candidates answer questions at Thursday's forum

By Bonnie Jean Feldkamp, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KX2qK_0iLAhuwV00

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials which means voters cannot rely on party lines to cast their ballot. Instead, voters need a nonpartisan understanding of their candidates' qualifications and judicial philosophies .

To help with this The Courier Journal along with community partners will host a Candidate Forum for Circuit Court, Court of Appeals and Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Louisville Bar Association from 4-6 p.m. This forum is open to the public and will be livestreamed by The Courier Journal. Candidates will answer different questions than the ones asked already for this publication.

If you missed the District Court Forum on Sept. 22, you can watch it again here.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association , has also identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful at the polls.

Those questions and answers are also on The Courier Journal website under the Opinion tab and are good place to start for preparing for election day. Candidates will answer different questions during Thursday’s forum than the ones asked for publication. We hope to see you there!

Related: Judges are the referees of our legal system and must remain impartial on the bench

Question Circuit Court candidates have answered:

Signing warrants? Circuit Judge candidates weigh in on accuracy and safety

Questions Appellate Court Candidates have answered:

Not all Appellate Court Judge candidates have experience on the bench. Who's qualified?

Forum partners include:

Bonnie Jean Feldkamp is the opinion editor. She can be reached via email at BFeldkamp@Gannett.com or on social media @WriterBonnie.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Circuit, Appeals and Supreme Court judge candidates answer questions at Thursday's forum

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Supreme Court hears voting cases; opinion to come later

The fate of Delaware’s mail-in voting and same-day registration statutes — and Delawareans’ ability to do both in the Nov. 8 general election — rests in the hands of the Delaware Supreme Court. The court heard oral arguments on the matter Thursday in Dover.  Depending on its decision, the vote-by-mail statute passed by the General Assembly in July and deemed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Questions And Answers#Election Local#Appellate Court#Circuit Judge#Kentucky Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Election Federal#Court Of Appeals#The District Court Forum
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
WMDT.com

Del. Supreme Court nixes vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Supreme Court has determined that new laws allowing universal voting by mail and Election Day registration are unconstitutional. In a three-page order, the court on Friday said the vote-by-mail statute impermissibly expands the categories of absentee voters identified in Delaware’s constitution. The justices said that the same-day registration law also conflicts with the registration periods spelled out in the constitution.
DELAWARE STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court to consider Black voting rights case

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday is considering a redistricting proposal in the state of Alabama that is accused of diminishing the influence of African American voters.  The stakes are particularly high in this state, where African Americans vote mostly Democratic, while white voters mostly support Republicans. 
ALABAMA STATE
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy