Circuit, Appeals and Supreme Court judge candidates answer questions at Thursday's forum

Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials which means voters cannot rely on party lines to cast their ballot. Instead, voters need a nonpartisan understanding of their candidates' qualifications and judicial philosophies .

To help with this The Courier Journal along with community partners will host a Candidate Forum for Circuit Court, Court of Appeals and Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Louisville Bar Association from 4-6 p.m. This forum is open to the public and will be livestreamed by The Courier Journal. Candidates will answer different questions than the ones asked already for this publication.

If you missed the District Court Forum on Sept. 22, you can watch it again here.

The Courier Journal, together with the League of Women Voters of Louisville and the Louisville Bar Association , has also identified court-specific questions for the candidates seeking election with the intention of helping voters get to know the judicial candidates in a way that is helpful at the polls.

Those questions and answers are also on The Courier Journal website under the Opinion tab and are good place to start for preparing for election day. Candidates will answer different questions during Thursday’s forum than the ones asked for publication. We hope to see you there!

Forum partners include:

