ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 9

Janb
3d ago

So sorry... as a landlord taking out the trash is the tenants responsibility.... as is vacuuming now and again, cleaning the bathrooms...you know... all the same things their moms did for them

Reply
3
Robert
4d ago

How many units are trashed by tenants and the owner doesn't recoup the costs?

Reply
9
CTYankee
4d ago

As a landlord I used to rent to college students, I can tell you stories till the end of the year of how filthy and disgusting the houses were left in. When my son and friends rent a off campus house I inspected it when he moved out earlier than the others, his room and what he need to do were fine. When the other left, and left it a mess weeks later they ALL lost part of thier security. It was a hard lesson for him.

Reply
2
Related
Vice

How Is Anybody Meant to Afford University Right Now?

When 18-year-old Hannah Simmons accepted her offer to study English at Manchester University, she was elated. Now, as a new term dawns, she’s questioning whether she's made the right decision. Hannah is one of a steady stream of young people reassessing their desire to go to university this year....
COLLEGES
The US Sun

Student spent £2MILLION on lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after bank accidentally gave her unlimited overdraft

A STUDENT spent a whopping £2million on a lavish lifestyle and designer handbags after her bank accidentally gave her an unlimited overdraft. Christine Jiaxin Lee, who was studying in Australia at the time, also splashed out on pricey apartment, while hiding chunks of the money by transferring around £2500 a pop into secret bank accounts.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Landlord#University Landlords#British
msn.com

Teen Not Paying Parents Rent After Their 'Free Loader' Lover Arrived Backed

A teenager refusing to pay his parents rent after a man who was part of their "open relationship" began staying the night has been applauded online. The 18-year-old explained in a Reddit post that he had paid his mom and dad rent since he was 16, claiming they'd be high and dry if he didn't chip in financially.
KIDS
GOBankingRates

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
CNBC

83% of workers have seen or experienced quiet firing—7 signs to look for

If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you. According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
BBC

Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom

A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

They had comfortable lives and happy families - but now these Australian women are forced to stay in cars or hostels after they were suddenly left without a home: 'It can happen to anyone'

Australian women in their 50s are becoming the nation's 'hidden homeless', a shocking new documentary has revealed. Narrated by Margot Robbie, documentary Under Cover charts the heartbreaking stories of 10 women who were suddenly left without a home. The women live in their cars, stay on a friend's couch and...
HOMELESS
Fortune

Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies

The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Couple find gold coins under their kitchen floor and sell them for £754,000

More than 260 ancient gold coins have been discovered by a couple under their kitchen floor, and have sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection was hidden inside a pot under the 18th-century floorboards of the anonymous couple’s home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire, in 2019, and dates back from 1610 to 1727.The treasure trove originally belonged to the Fernley-Maisters, a Hull family involved in Baltic trading. The family were known for importing and exporting timber, iron ore and coal, with some members later serving as Members of Parliament in the early 1700s. Joseph Fernley and Sarah Maister married in...
JAPAN
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
104K+
Followers
22K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy