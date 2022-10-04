If you've noticed your boss isn't acknowledging your hard work and contributions like they used to, they might be quiet firing you. According to Team Building, a team development company, quiet firing is a "passive-aggressive approach to performance management." This concept can show up in different ways — both deliberately and inadvertently. Instead of outright firing employees, these managers will make the workplace as unpleasant as possible, by encouraging employees to quit or neglecting them through lack of feedback or resources.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO