Boys soccer roundup: Adams takes first step, Marian cruises in sectional openers

By Justin Frommer, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

South Bend Adams took its first step to a second consecutive boys soccer sectional title, defeating New Prairie 3-0 on the opening night of the postseason.

Fabian Velazquez scored on a penalty pick in the 10th minute, while Jordy Lemay and Andy Arroyo each added first half goals at TCU School Field, as the Eagles advance to play LaPorte in Wednesday night's 3A sectional semifinals at 5 p.m.

Penn plays Chesterton (5 p.m.) and South Bend Riley plays Michigan City (7 p.m.) on Tuesday in the other first round sectional games hosted by Adams.

Here are other results from Monday's boys sectional action:

Class 3A

At Elkhart

Northridge 2, Plymouth 1 : Noah Zmuda scored two goals for Northridge in its sectional-opening victory, including the game-winning goal in the 65th minute. Ivan Turcios scored for Plymouth.

The Raiders advance to play No. 16 Elkhart in the semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m.. That will be followed by the winners of Concord-East Noble and No. 20 Goshen-Mishawaka from Tuesday.

Class 2A

At Mishawaka Marian

No. 4 Marian 9, South Bend Clay 0 : Jaxon Hundt recorded a hat trick, while Blaise Potts and Grant McCourt each scored two goals in Marian's dominant win over South Bend Clay. Michael Boepple and Eli Moody also added goals for the Knights.

The Knights move on to play Glenn in Wednesday's 5 p.m. semifinal followed by Bremen vs. No. 12 South Bend Saint at 7 p.m.. Glenn was a 7-1 winner over South Bend Washington Monday.

Class 1A

At Elkhart Christian

No. 11 Bethany Christian 1, South Bend Trinity 0 : Shemaya Magatti scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins as they advanced to play Lakeland Christian Academy in Wednesday's 5 p.m. semifinal.

Elkhart Christian Academy plays LaVille in the other sectional semifinal at 7 p.m..

