Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Durham considers new ‘social district’ allowing public drinking across downtown
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council members are considering a new “social district” that would allow people to take adult beverages to go downtown. Based on the conversation in Tuesday’s city council meeting, they’re likely to give final approval to the idea at their next meeting Oct. 17.
yieldpro.com
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
As mayor, DaQuanta Copeland would focus on those struggling amid Raleigh’s rapid growth
Don’t put newcomers ahead of those already in Raleigh, mayoral candidate says | Opinion
'So many memories:' Durham community pushes to save Wheels Fun Park
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council is taking a closer look at the future of the Wheels Fun Park. The city purchased the property in 2020, planning to use it for an aquatic center – but members of the community have been pushing to save the indoor skating rink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
Mayor Baldwin, brushing off her critics, pushes Raleigh through its ‘growing pains’
Raleigh Mayor Baldwin boosts growth and dismisses her critics | Opinion
Businesses back idea for drinks to-go in downtown Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council continues to discuss a proposed social district, which could encompass all of downtown. On Thursday, a possible name for the district emerged: The Bullpen. The name acknowledges and celebrates the recent Durham Bulls championship. More than 15 businesses were at the city council...
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Raleigh grassroots group launches campaign to oust incumbent members of Raleigh City Council
The Raleigh City Council is on the verge of approving more housing and businesses, and some neighbors are ready to speak out against the plans in place. The Raleigh City Council is on the verge of approving more housing and businesses, and some neighbors are ready to speak out against the plans in place.
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KeyBank Provides $53.1M Agency Loan for Waltonwood Lake Boone in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $53.1 million Fannie Mae loan from Fannie Mae for Waltonwood Lake Boone, a 181-unit seniors housing community in Raleigh. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Charlie Shoop of KeyBank arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan...
Construction nears completion at North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh
Construction on North Carolina Freedom Park in downtown Raleigh is nearing completion, two decades after a planning group was first formed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Raleigh News & Observer
Raleigh single family residence sells for $2.4 million
The property located in the 1600 block of Estate Valley Lane in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022 for $2,350,000, or $438 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 5,360 square feet. The house is situated on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
wraltechwire.com
Cary is a top U.S. city to attract corporate headquarters, report says
CARY – Disappearing are the days when a company is based out of one large corporate headquarters building downtown. Instead, according to site selection expert John Boyd, Jr., principal of The Boyd Company, companies are now moving to a hub-and-spoke model with many of their corporate employees working remotely or working from home.
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
cbs17
Durham voters voice support, opposition to $550.2 million in education bonds on November ballot
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With Election Day just weeks away, those who live in Durham County will consider $550.2 billion worth of education bonds on the ballot this November. The bonds would go toward repairing education buildings in the county. These bond referendums include $423.5 million for Durham Public Schools, $112.7 million for Durham Technical Community College and $14 million for the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science.
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
PNC Arena renovations and development moving forward, new report details next steps
A new consultant’s report lays out the next steps ahead of the renovation of PNC Arena and the development of the 80 acres around it. “Time is of the essence given the current lease situation,” the report states.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0