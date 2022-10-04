ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yieldpro.com

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
WRAL News

Here's how a guaranteed $600 per month is changing lives in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Tydricka Lewis is appreciative of the $600 she’s given each month as part of Durham’s guaranteed basic income program. “It has impacted my life tremendously, making it more efficient for me to be a mother [in] a single parent home,” Lewis said. “I’m able to provide reliable decent transportation for my children.”
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Businesses back idea for drinks to-go in downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham City Council continues to discuss a proposed social district, which could encompass all of downtown. On Thursday, a possible name for the district emerged: The Bullpen. The name acknowledges and celebrates the recent Durham Bulls championship. More than 15 businesses were at the city council...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Missing Middle Housing#Tall Buildings#Linus Realestate#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Raleigh City Council#Save Our Neighborhoods#Seaboard Station
seniorshousingbusiness.com

KeyBank Provides $53.1M Agency Loan for Waltonwood Lake Boone in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a $53.1 million Fannie Mae loan from Fannie Mae for Waltonwood Lake Boone, a 181-unit seniors housing community in Raleigh. The property offers independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Charlie Shoop of KeyBank arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Raleigh single family residence sells for $2.4 million

The property located in the 1600 block of Estate Valley Lane in Raleigh was sold on Sept. 19, 2022 for $2,350,000, or $438 per square foot. The house built in 2021 has an interior space of 5,360 square feet. The house is situated on a 1.1-acre lot. Additional houses have...
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Cary is a top U.S. city to attract corporate headquarters, report says

CARY – Disappearing are the days when a company is based out of one large corporate headquarters building downtown. Instead, according to site selection expert John Boyd, Jr., principal of The Boyd Company, companies are now moving to a hub-and-spoke model with many of their corporate employees working remotely or working from home.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham voters voice support, opposition to $550.2 million in education bonds on November ballot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – With Election Day just weeks away, those who live in Durham County will consider $550.2 billion worth of education bonds on the ballot this November. The bonds would go toward repairing education buildings in the county. These bond referendums include $423.5 million for Durham Public Schools, $112.7 million for Durham Technical Community College and $14 million for the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy