This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South FloridaDina in MiamiDoral, FL
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023Dina in MiamiMiami, FL
Lottery ticket worth $153,539.59 recently sold at Florida gas stationKristen WaltersFlorida State
secretmiami.com
Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach Has A Spine-Tingling Movie Lineup This October
If you’re looking for a great selection of scary flicks, forget staying in and scrolling through a streaming service. Instead, head to the top floor of the Rooftop Cinema Club on Lincoln Road and curl up in one of their lounge chairs for a film under the night sky and sparkling cityscape lights.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Octoberfest in Paradise, Karaoke Brunch, and Jungle Brunch
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include "Octoberfest in Paradise," karaoke and pizza brunch, and the kickoff of Latin Restaurant Weeks. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. Octoberfest in Paradise. Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort and New Times present Octoberfest with...
miamionthecheap.com
Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade
Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
communitynewspapers.com
10th annual Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate
The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the 10th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can experience a variety of vintage cars, from 1965 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.
Superwow Coffee Plans Grand Opening for First Brick-and-Mortar
The motor sports-themed, Japanese-inspired coffee shop will celebrate its Grand Opening on January 1
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location
The elevated fast casual burger chain is topping 120 locations
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
secretmiami.com
Brightline Launches Coffee & Tea Club Membership Program For Riders
Brightline is brewing up an exciting new membership program this month for riders who love their morning cups of joe. The high-speed rail that connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach is introducing The Coffee & Tea Club, a $19-a-month service that includes complimentary refills on coffee and tea onboard the trains or at any Mary Mary location across stations.
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Live Entertainment for Their New Ship, Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new live entertainment that will be featured on their new cruise ship that will debut next month out of Miami, Carnival Celebration. Carnival is promising never before seen entertainment for Carnival Celebration that includes new production shows, aerialist acts, game shows, and party and events.
tamaractalk.com
Restaurant Bingo Returns to the City of Tamarac
Throughout the month of October, local foodies have the chance to win prizes while supporting Tamarac’s small business restaurants. Players can support over 60 local restaurants by spending $10 each time they dine in, take out, or order delivery from participating Tamarac restaurants. In exchange, they will receive restaurant bingo stickers that can be placed on their bingo cards, which are available here or at participating restaurants.
Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
secretmiami.com
How To See The Rare Double Full Moon In Miami Skies This Weekend
With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the new season than by taking in the beautiful sights of the first full moon of fall. Named the “Hunter’s Moon,” it will light up the sky with a glowing, orange-colored hue!. The best...
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Where can I find a great...
You Can Drink Out Of A Sneaker Bigger Than Your Head At This Florida Bar
There's a sports bar in Florida that has a giant drink poured into a sneaker. It's called Grails Miami and they pour the equivalent of 20 cocktails — yes, you read that right — into a massive shoe bigger than the size of your head. It's a great...
secretmiami.com
A Tree Will Get Planted For Every Ribbon Tied To This 120-Year-Old Wish Tree In Miami
Towering at the center of the serene oasis of Upper Buena Vista, a lush sanctuary with tons of local independent shops, is a sprawling 120-year-old Banyan tree known as the Bodhi ‘Wishtree.’ Adorned in colorful ribbons right next to a giant Pinocchio sculpture, the tree not only provides natural shade from its branches — it is also said to have special magnetic and spiritual values.
Miami New Times
Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
Click10.com
Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
