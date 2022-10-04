ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

miamionthecheap.com

Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade

Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
Miami New Times

Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets

There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
communitynewspapers.com

10th annual Vintage Auto Show at Deering Estate

The Deering Estate, in collaboration with the Antique Automotive Club of America – South Florida Region, will host the 10th annual Vintage Auto Show on Sunday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car enthusiasts of all ages can experience a variety of vintage cars, from 1965 and older, displayed on the historic grounds of the Deering Estate.
secretmiami.com

Brightline Launches Coffee & Tea Club Membership Program For Riders

Brightline is brewing up an exciting new membership program this month for riders who love their morning cups of joe. The high-speed rail that connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach is introducing The Coffee & Tea Club, a $19-a-month service that includes complimentary refills on coffee and tea onboard the trains or at any Mary Mary location across stations.
tamaractalk.com

Restaurant Bingo Returns to the City of Tamarac

Throughout the month of October, local foodies have the chance to win prizes while supporting Tamarac’s small business restaurants. Players can support over 60 local restaurants by spending $10 each time they dine in, take out, or order delivery from participating Tamarac restaurants. In exchange, they will receive restaurant bingo stickers that can be placed on their bingo cards, which are available here or at participating restaurants.
Click10.com

Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
secretmiami.com

How To See The Rare Double Full Moon In Miami Skies This Weekend

With summer long behind us, there’s no better way to ring in the new season than by taking in the beautiful sights of the first full moon of fall. Named the “Hunter’s Moon,” it will light up the sky with a glowing, orange-colored hue!. The best...
Eater

Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?

Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Where can I find a great...
secretmiami.com

A Tree Will Get Planted For Every Ribbon Tied To This 120-Year-Old Wish Tree In Miami

Towering at the center of the serene oasis of Upper Buena Vista, a lush sanctuary with tons of local independent shops, is a sprawling 120-year-old Banyan tree known as the Bodhi ‘Wishtree.’ Adorned in colorful ribbons right next to a giant Pinocchio sculpture, the tree not only provides natural shade from its branches — it is also said to have special magnetic and spiritual values.
Miami New Times

Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura

A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
Dina in Miami

SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023

An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
Click10.com

Effort underway to save Dania Beach’s wild monkeys

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Those who are catching a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport or boarding a cruise ship at Port Everglades have a pretty good chance of spotting the monkeys swinging in the trees or stealing your snacks. But these cute faces spotted all over Dania Beach...
