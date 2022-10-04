Read full article on original website
WPTV
Showers and storms possible each day through the workweek
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Keep the umbrellas handy, a moist easterly flow will allow for scattered showers & storms each day through much of the upcoming week. We'll still see some times of sun and dry conditions - so not a total washout. A cold front is expected...
WPTV
Rain chances increase this weekend but not a washout
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quiet conditions prevail tonight into early Saturday with mostly clear skies and overnight lows dropping into the 70s near the coast and mid-60s inland. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a slight uptick in humidity as dewpoints return to the mid-70s. A few passing...
WPTV
Boca Raton girl spreads kindness through artwork in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Boca Raton girl is on a mission to spread kindness. She is combining her love for art and compassion to help those suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's west coast. “When I create these, I know I’m helping others,” said Ayel...
WPTV
Top-ranked Vero Beach looks to remain undefeated in homecoming showdown vs. Wellington
VERO BEACH, Fla. — More than halfway through the high school football season, there is one team throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast that stands out from the rest. Vero Beach High School is the No. 1-ranked team in the ESPN 106.3 FM power rankings. The undefeated...
WPTV
Vero Beach rolls, Boynton Beach spoils homecoming for Seminole Ridge
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach High School remained undefeated Friday night with a 41-14 homecoming victory against Wellington Community High School. The top-ranked Fighting Indians were led by quarterback Tyler Aronson, who rushed for a touchdown and threw for two more scores. Vero Beach outscored the Wolverines...
WPTV
Palm Beach County Commissioner McKinlay talks property insurance crisis and more
Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay discusses the property insurance crisis, damage from Hurricane Ian and more. WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joins Michael Williams for a political round table discussion. Brian Crowley offers his closing thoughts.
WPTV
Franklin Academy students raise nearly $5K for Hurricane Ian relief
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A group of students at the Franklin Academy in Palm Beach Gardens are proving that age has no limit on what you can do. They raised $4,581 to help families impacted by Hurricane Ian on the west coast of Florida. "We pretty much talk...
