Anila Sajja is slamming her “Married to Medicine” co-stars for suggesting that the terrifying invasion of her family’s “dream home” in December 2021 was “staged.” The reality star, 43, exclusively told Page Six in a new interview that it was “hurtful” to hear the reactions from some of her fellow Bravolebrities in a recent episode detailing the incident. “I think it’s honestly so disgusting for people to say that,” Anila, who is married to Dr. Kiren Sajja, admitted. “I work, I have a hair business now, and my husband’s a facial plastic surgeon. We don’t need anything, we get our money...

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO