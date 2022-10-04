Read full article on original website
New Skydio SAFE program assures 5-year focused support to drone teams
Skydio has launched a new five-year, end-to-end autonomous drone package called SAFE for organizations building fleets around Skydio X2 aircraft. The all-inclusive plan guarantees predictable budgeting, future hardware refreshes, and ongoing updates and support from the NDAA-compliant drone maker. Skydio SAFE program. As Skydio points out in a statement, building...
