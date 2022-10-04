Read full article on original website
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
dronedj.com
Joby eVTOL production, air taxi targets attacked by shorting hedge fund
Will Joby become the Tesla of futuristic electric takeoff and landing craft (eVTOL) and operator of sustainable air taxi services while having to battle the kind of ferocious nay-saying that Elon Musk did? In some ways it already has, after attracting the unwanted attention of a hostile hedge fund that’s reinforcing its short positions on the company’s stock by circulating in-house research dramatically decrying the activity and revenue targets Joby presented to its investors as utterly unattainable.
dronedj.com
Fly-to-earn drone platform Spexi raises $5.5 million in seed funding
Canadian drone startup Spexi Geospatial has secured $5.5 million in seed funding to fuel the world’s first standardized “fly-to-earn” drone imagery platform powered by blockchain technology. The Spexigon drone platform is a new offering by the Vancouver-based company whose core purpose is to produce accurate and shareable...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"
Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
BBC
World War Two US fighter cockpit found off Suffolk coast
What is left of a cockpit from a World War Two US fighter plane has been discovered off the Suffolk coast. The remains from a P-47 Thunderbolt were dragged up by a local fishing boat close to Covehithe, where three of the aircraft collided in thick cloud in 1944. It...
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
Modi to snatch factories from China with a digital portal for end-to-end production in India
100-trillion-rupee (USD$1.2 trillion) mega project combines 16 ministries in India.
generalaviationnews.com
Engine fails after top overhaul
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I hired Company at ZZZ1 to...
Flying Magazine
Tecnam Introduces P2012 STOL To Serve Challenging, Remote Airports
Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam introduced the P2012 STOL, a modified version of its P2012 Traveller piston twin with enhanced short-field performance. The aircraft targets passenger and cargo service “across the most demanding commercial airports in the world,” including unimproved strips as short as 1,000 feet, the company said.
dronedj.com
New Skydio SAFE program assures 5-year focused support to drone teams
Skydio has launched a new five-year, end-to-end autonomous drone package called SAFE for organizations building fleets around Skydio X2 aircraft. The all-inclusive plan guarantees predictable budgeting, future hardware refreshes, and ongoing updates and support from the NDAA-compliant drone maker. Skydio SAFE program. As Skydio points out in a statement, building...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Demolition starts on US$295 million army project
Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace
For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
Elon Musk Celebrates The Boring Company Milestone With Prufrock II
The world’s richest person is the CEO of several companies and also sits on the board of directors of others. Here’s a look at what’s going on with The Boring Company, a company founded by Elon Musk in 2016. What Happened: Musk, who serves as the CEO...
Flying Magazine
What a CFI Wants You to Know: Trimming the Aircraft Properly
In light aircraft, a manual trim wheel often works in concert with electric trim, offering the pilot options in all phases of flight. [Courtesy: FLYING staff]. One of the most distressing things a student pilot can do (from a CFI’s perspective) when they are learning to fly is to apply full power, then grab hold of the yoke or stick with both hands and yank it back during the takeoff roll. In a light training aircraft—I’m talking the single-engine Cessna, Piper, Diamond, Cirrus, various vintage designs—you do not, I repeat, do not need two hands on the control wheel for takeoff. You really don’t. That’s only for bad TV movies.
34 Combat Vehicles Used by the US Military
World War II marked the beginning of a new era in mechanized warfare. To remain competitive, the U.S. threw its industrial might into the war effort, transforming into a hub of innovation and manufacturing – developing not only weapons, but also military grade vehicles that fundamentally changed the battlefield. (Here is a look at the […]
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
CARS・
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
dronedj.com
After product ban, the US DoD formally blacklists drone giant DJI [Update]
Drone giant DJI received more confounding news for its US operations this week when the Department of Defense (DoD) included the firm in a group of Chinese companies it has entered on an official blacklist. The announcement officializes the de facto ban the DoD placed on procurement and use of...
