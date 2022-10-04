ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

dronedj.com

Joby eVTOL production, air taxi targets attacked by shorting hedge fund

Will Joby become the Tesla of futuristic electric takeoff and landing craft (eVTOL) and operator of sustainable air taxi services while having to battle the kind of ferocious nay-saying that Elon Musk did? In some ways it already has, after attracting the unwanted attention of a hostile hedge fund that’s reinforcing its short positions on the company’s stock by circulating in-house research dramatically decrying the activity and revenue targets Joby presented to its investors as utterly unattainable.
dronedj.com

Fly-to-earn drone platform Spexi raises $5.5 million in seed funding

Canadian drone startup Spexi Geospatial has secured $5.5 million in seed funding to fuel the world’s first standardized “fly-to-earn” drone imagery platform powered by blockchain technology. The Spexigon drone platform is a new offering by the Vancouver-based company whose core purpose is to produce accurate and shareable...
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
BBC

World War Two US fighter cockpit found off Suffolk coast

What is left of a cockpit from a World War Two US fighter plane has been discovered off the Suffolk coast. The remains from a P-47 Thunderbolt were dragged up by a local fishing boat close to Covehithe, where three of the aircraft collided in thick cloud in 1944. It...
generalaviationnews.com

Engine fails after top overhaul

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I hired Company at ZZZ1 to...
Flying Magazine

Tecnam Introduces P2012 STOL To Serve Challenging, Remote Airports

Italian aircraft manufacturer Tecnam introduced the P2012 STOL, a modified version of its P2012 Traveller piston twin with enhanced short-field performance. The aircraft targets passenger and cargo service “across the most demanding commercial airports in the world,” including unimproved strips as short as 1,000 feet, the company said.
dronedj.com

New Skydio SAFE program assures 5-year focused support to drone teams

Skydio has launched a new five-year, end-to-end autonomous drone package called SAFE for organizations building fleets around Skydio X2 aircraft. The all-inclusive plan guarantees predictable budgeting, future hardware refreshes, and ongoing updates and support from the NDAA-compliant drone maker. Skydio SAFE program. As Skydio points out in a statement, building...
demolitionandrecycling.media

Demolition starts on US$295 million army project

Skanska has begun demolition works at military base in the United Kingdom, as part of a programme to create “modern, sustainable, and effective storage and maintenance solutions for the British Army’s vehicle and equipment fleet”. The company recently carried out the first demolition at MOD Ashchurch in...
24/7 Wall St.

20 Warships That Sunk and Disappeared Without a Trace

For marine archeologists and historians, few things are more thrilling than finding a long-lost shipwreck. Recently, they discovered the remains of U-111, a World War I German U-boat, at a depth of 400 feet off the coast in Virginia, where it had been intentionally sunk by the U.S. after the war. Historians had a good […]
Flying Magazine

What a CFI Wants You to Know: Trimming the Aircraft Properly

In light aircraft, a manual trim wheel often works in concert with electric trim, offering the pilot options in all phases of flight. [Courtesy: FLYING staff]. One of the most distressing things a student pilot can do (from a CFI’s perspective) when they are learning to fly is to apply full power, then grab hold of the yoke or stick with both hands and yank it back during the takeoff roll. In a light training aircraft—I’m talking the single-engine Cessna, Piper, Diamond, Cirrus, various vintage designs—you do not, I repeat, do not need two hands on the control wheel for takeoff. You really don’t. That’s only for bad TV movies.
24/7 Wall St.

34 Combat Vehicles Used by the US Military

World War II marked the beginning of a new era in mechanized warfare. To remain competitive, the U.S. threw its industrial might into the war effort, transforming into a hub of innovation and manufacturing – developing not only weapons, but also military grade vehicles that fundamentally changed the battlefield. (Here is a look at the […]
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease

The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
