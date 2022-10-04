Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
California ‘Windfall Gas Tax Profits:’ Gas Now $2.55 Above the National Average
Californians are paying the highest gas prices in the entire nation thanks to the state’s “windfall gas tax profits.” The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.891 according to AAA. California’s average price for a gallon of gas is $6.392. This means Californians are paying a $2.55 premium on gas in many locations.
Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters
money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
Expert says California Inflation Relief program will make inflation worse (opinion)
photo of money in walletPhoto by Allef Vinicus (Creative Commons) The California Inflation Relief program is sending money to millions of residents of California. As many as twenty-three million Californians will benefit from direct payments of up to $1,050. You can find out more information about this program on this website.
California rent is increasing and so are late payments
A study from Legal Templates shows a 76 percent rise in rent increase notices in California in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Middle Class Tax Refund payments go out this week. See when you'll get paid
Millions of qualifying Californians will receive up to $1,050 as part of the state's Middle Class Tax Refund program starting this week. The first round of payments are set to go out Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gasoline prices appear to be headed for a big drop. Here’s when and how much
Gasoline prices in California could fall 50 to 90 cents a gallon very soon. That’s the view of experts such as Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks prices. Severin Borenstein, an energy economist at University of California, Berkeley, predicts a plunge of at least...
California inflation relief checks go out Friday: Here’s who gets paid first
More than 23 million California residents are expected to receive a Middle Class Tax Refund in their bank accounts or by mail starting this week.
californiaglobe.com
Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
RELATED PEOPLE
californiaglobe.com
Eliminating Legalese in California Statutes
As part of the efforts to update and modernize California’s 29 Codes that contain over 155,000 statutes, the Office of Legislative Counsel is removing “legalese” from those statutory provisions. What do we mean by legalese?. According to the dictionary, legalese is “the formal and technical language of...
California Proposition 29: Dialysis clinic regulations explained
California voters are being asked to weigh new regulations for dialysis clinics for a third straight election. Here's what's different this time around.
Californians will start receiving their new stimulus checks this week as gas prices increase again
According to state authorities, the first round of one-time payments to assist millions of Californians balance increasing inflation is planned to be sent this week. According to the budget agreement reached by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature in June, eligible individuals earning up to $250,000 and couples earning up to $500,000 in 2020 adjusted gross income will receive payments ranging from $200 to $1,050, depending on their income, tax filing status, and the number of dependents.
californiaglobe.com
California Republican Leaders Pledge to Bring Back ‘The California Promise’
“Unlike others who duck promises and campaign in other states…” began Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher at a rally Wednesday morning at the Capitol announcing Republicans’ “The California Promise” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system…
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Relief on the Way: California Middle Class Tax Refund Payments Begin Friday
Relief is on the way. Well, at least some relief. This Friday, the first round of direct deposits for the State of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund will be delivered. Depending on your income and your tax filing status, you could receive anywhere between $200 and $1050 if you filed a state tax return in 2020 and still live in California. The state said most of the direct deposits will be sent by the end of October. If you filed a paper state tax return, you’ll be sent a debit card in the mail. Those should be mailed beginning in October, and the first will arrive between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25. The last payments should be received by eligible Californians by January.
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
Wildfire threat pushes up California home insurance rates — here’s how you can save money
Home insurance prices are up 10% between May 2021 and 2022 due to the increased cost to rebuild homes lost to wildfire.
capitalandmain.com
Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On
A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jaywalking will become legal in California next year
Jaywalking will soon become legal across California. The Freedom to Walk Act allows people to jaywalk without being ticketed as long as they’re not putting themselves or others in danger.
californiaglobe.com
Intriguing Timing Definitions in Statute
In reviewing the hundreds of bills that made it to the Governor’s Desk this Session, one of those bills had several interesting definitions. Each definition related to the effective date of the act (i.e., the statutory scheme that was enacted by this particular bill). The “effective date” is generally...
KTVU FOX 2
22,000 people, mostly Latinos, became homeless in California during pandemic
A new report says due to the pandemic, over 22,000 additional people fell into homelessness in California. The data also shows that Latinos experienced an increase in homelessness during that time, more than any other group.
KTVU FOX 2
California about to break all-time high gasoline price
OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
Comments / 0