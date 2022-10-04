ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runnels County, TX

73-Year-Old Richard Wayne Bruce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On US Hwy 67 (Runnels County, TX)

 3 days ago

Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Monday evening on US Highway 67. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, was driving a pickup truck on [..]

