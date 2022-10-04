73-Year-Old Richard Wayne Bruce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On US Hwy 67 (Runnels County, TX)

SAN ANGELO, TX – An officer with the San Angelo Police Department was arrested on Tuesday night for shoplifting at Walmart. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Oct. 4 at 5:58 p.m., SAPD Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way to respond to a report of a shoplifter. Upon officers arrival they were able to locate the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was detained and an investigation was conducted. At the conclusion of the investigation the suspect, identified as Jayson Zapata, was arrested and transported to Tom Green County Detention Center.…

