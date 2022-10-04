ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Congress to sheriff: Many races on local Nov. 8 ballots

By By GAZETTE STAFF
JANESVILLE—The 2022 midterm election is a little more than a month from now, on Nov. 8. There are many contested statewide races, and some local races including for Rock County sheriff, on ballots in Janesville and the surrounding area.

In coming weeks, The Gazette will more closely examine some of these races. Candidates who will appear on ballots in Janesville and the surrounding area include:

Governor: Incumbent Tony Evers, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Tim Michels.

Lieutenant governor: Democrat Sara Rodriguez and Republican Roger Roth are competing.

State treasurer: Republican John Lieber, Democrat Aaron Richardson and Andrew Zuelke of the Constitution Party will be on the ballot.

Attorney general: Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney are running.

Secretary of state: Incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette and Republican Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton are running.

U.S. Senate: Democrat Mandela Barnes and Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson are running.

U.S. House District 1: Incumbent Republican Bryan Steil, Democrat Ann Roe and independent Charles Barman are on the ballot. District 1 stretches from Janesville and Beloit on the west, to Racine and Kenosha on the east.

U.S. House District 2: Incumbent Democrat Mark Pocan, Republican Erik Olsen and independent Douglas Alexander are on the ballot. District 2 is north and west of Janesville, including western Rock County and portions of surrounding counties.

Wisconsin State Assembly District 31: Republican Ellen Schutt and Democrat Brienne Brown are on the ballot. District 31 spans southeastern Rock County and parts of Walworth County.

Wisconsin State Assembly District 32: Incumbent Republican Tyler August and Democrat Adam Jaramillo are on the ballot. District 32 includes parts of Walworth and Kenosha counties.

Wisconsin State Assembly District 33: Republican Scott Johnson and Democrat Don Vruwink are on the ballot. District 33 includes parts of Rock and Jefferson counties.

Wisconsin State Assembly District 44: Incumbent Democrat Sue Conley and Republican Spencer Zimmerman are on the ballot. District 44 covers most of the city of Janesville.

Wisconsin State Assembly District 45: Democrat Clinton Anderson and Republican Jeff Klett are on the ballot. District 45 covers parts of Rock and Green counties.

State Senate District 11: Incumbent Republican Stephen Nass and Democrat Steven Doelder are on the ballot. District 11 includes parts of Rock, Jefferson, Walworth and Kenosha counties.

State Senate District 15: Democrat Mark Spreitzer and Republican Mark Trofimchuck are on the ballot. District 15 includes parts of Rock, Green and Dane counties.

Rock County sheriff: Democrat Curtis Fell and independent Craig Keller are on the ballot.

