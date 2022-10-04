ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 59

Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect

A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/anderson-teenager-shot-at-park-police-searching-for-suspect/. Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching …. A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fishers, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Fox 59

Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Purdue University#Indiana University#Doping#Violent Crime
WTHR

Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 dead after double shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another one injured after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police were called to the 9500 block of E 38th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report on a person shot. When they arrived, they found one man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – A person was killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side, police say. Officers say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a man in a backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene by medics.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt

IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/man-arrested-for-murder-of-52-year-old-woman-after-3-week-manhunt/. Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after …. IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/man-arrested-for-murder-of-52-year-old-woman-after-3-week-manhunt/. Colts...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy