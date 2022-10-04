Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Violent 24 hours in Indy after 4 people shot and killed in the city
Thursday afternoon, police say a man was shot and killed on the near west side.
Person shot, killed in Indy's Haughville neighborhood
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
Fox 59
Anderson teenager shot at park, police searching for suspect
A 13-year-old is recovering after being shot at an Anderson Park, as police search for the suspect that detectives believe is also a juvenile.
Fox 59
IMPD: Man stabbed at Greyhound bus station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was stabbed overnight Friday at a Greyhound bus station in downtown Indianapolis. Police responded to the bus station at 350 S. Illinois Street around 2:53 a.m. A man with a stab wound in his leg told police someone tried to rob him. Robbery detectives have...
Fox 59
Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
Friends heard screaming through online game as Purdue student was killed
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — 13News is learning new details about the moments leading up to the killing of a Purdue University student. The student killed was identified as 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ji Min Sha, Chheda's...
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
IMPD investigating deadly shooting in Haughville
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the 700 block of King Avenue, near North Tibbs Avenue and West 10th Street. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. When officers first arrived, they said they found a man shot and he was in critical condition. Just...
Man dead, another injured in shooting on Indy's far east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side early Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers patrolling in the area of the 9000 block of East 38th Street heard shots fired in the area. They located a man who appeared to be shot in the parking lot at a gas station near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Post Road.
Fox 59
1 dead after double shooting on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and another one injured after a shooting on the city’s east side. Police were called to the 9500 block of E 38th Street just after 3 a.m. for a report on a person shot. When they arrived, they found one man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.
korncountry.com
Columbus Police Department investigates S.R. 11 moped accident
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Thursday morning crash involving a moped and an automobile on S.R. 11 that injured a Bartholomew County man. Officers responded to the accident in the 800 block of State Road 11 (Jonesville Road) at around 8 a.m. The...
Fox 59
‘I was blackmailed’: Suspect in Purdue student’s murder appears in court, admitted to killing
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his roommate at Purdue University made his first appearance in court Friday where he claimed he was “blackmailed” and was granted a continuance in his case. 22-year-old Ji Min Sha was taken into custody Oct. 5 and...
WISH-TV
Man dies after found shot inside vehicle near 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot Tuesday evening inside a vehicle a few blocks from Washington Park died Wednesday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 6 p.m., IMPD North District officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Tacoma...
Fox 59
Man killed in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side, police say. Officers say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 38th Street. Officers located a man in a backyard with an apparent gunshot wound. He was declared deceased at the scene by medics.
Reactions from across the city after several shot overnight in Indy
It has been a violent and deadly 24-hours in Indianapolis with a total of nine people shot, and three killed.
Fox 59
Indy woman charged after deadly hit-and-run with man riding a Lime scooter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is facing felony charges tonight following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s west side. The crash took place exactly one month ago in early September. Police believe the victim was riding a Lime scooter to work when he hit a raised median fell over....
Fox 59
Court docs: Woman killed by stray bullet fired during couple’s argument
INDIANAPOLIS – An argument between a couple led to gunfire—and resulted in the death of a woman who had nothing to do with it. Sabrina Travis, 35, died from a gunshot wound to her chest, according to an autopsy. She was minding her own business on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, when a stray bullet hit her.
Fox 59
‘He did not deserve this’: Hundreds gather at vigil to honor slain Purdue student
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Wednesday to honor a Purdue University student killed overnight. Twenty-year-old Varun Manish Chheda from Indianapolis, was killed in a stabbing that happened inside his McCutcheon Hall dorm room. Authorities confirmed the victim’s roommate was arrested in connection to his death. Hours after...
Fox 59
Man arrested for murder of 52-year-old woman after 3-week manhunt
IMPD has arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the homicide of 52-year-old Pamela Garruto on September 11.
Fox 59
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
