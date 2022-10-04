ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County's COVID cases fall 11.6%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 16.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8UGk_0iLAfAHN00

Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,205 new cases. That's down 16.9% from the previous week's tally of 18,304 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.4% from the week before, with 323,859 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 4.69% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Last week: Beaver County's COVID cases fall 22.8%; Pennsylvania cases holding steady

Beaver County reported 206 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 233 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 46,122 cases and 781 deaths.

Allegheny County reported 1,431 cases and 11 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,518 cases and 13 deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 318,310 cases and 3,549 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 53 counties, with the best declines in Philadelphia County, with 1,336 cases from 2,591 a week earlier; in Franklin County, with 167 cases from 335; and in Berks County, with 503 cases from 666.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cameron County with 292 cases per 100,000 per week; Greene County with 268; and Warren County with 258. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 1,431 cases; Philadelphia County, with 1,336 cases; and Montgomery County, with 844. Weekly case counts rose in 14 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Warren, Susquehanna and Greene counties.

In Pennsylvania, 115 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 128 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,254,503 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 47,213 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 96,397,885 people have tested positive and 1,059,605 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 2. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 4,133
  • The week before that: 4,110
  • Four weeks ago: 3,794

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 51,355
  • The week before that: 53,692
  • Four weeks ago: 61,434

Hospitals in 17 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 17 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver County's COVID cases fall 11.6%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 16.9%

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Susquehanna, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver County, PA
Government
Beaver County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Beaver County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on

The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach.  The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Owner of Northeast Philly pharmacy, once largest purchaser of oxycodone in Pennsylvania, sentenced to prison

The owner of Verree Pharmacy in Fox Chase, which became the largest purchaser of prescription opioids in Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for filling bogus opioid prescriptions and filing false insurance claims, U.S. prosecutors said. Mitchell Spivack, 63, of Collegeville, owned Verree Pharmacy in Northeast Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Linus Covid#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Report: Pennsylvania population growth woes a risk to the economy

HARRISBURG, PA – While Pennsylvania’s retired population grows in the future, its working-aged and school-aged populations that support them will shrink. Such are the projections in a new report from the Independent Fiscal Office, noting flat state population growth in the near term and a slight decline in the long term (-0.1% annually).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania, Connecticut Hobby Flocks Have Avian Influenza

Four more hobby flocks have tested positive for avian influenza in the Northeast, USDA says. Three sites are in Pennsylvania — a 10-bird flock in Berks County, a 40-bird flock in Monroe County, and a 140-bird flock in Westmoreland County. A Connecticut flock with 30 birds was flagged in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. COVID update: Cases dropping as hospitalizations, deaths stay static

Pennsylvania saw an increase of 12,341 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, raising its total to 3,266,934. The state’s seven-day rolling average dropped from 2,172 cases per day last week to 1,776 this week. Two weeks ago, the average was nearly 1,000 cases higher at 2,712. The last time the state’s rolling average was this low was in late April, when the average was 1,734 on April 28.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
OLD FORGE, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy