ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Despite legal questions, County Council poised to OK Rescue Plan funding for Behrend center

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUjJ3_0iLAf44G00

Questions still surround the legality of using American Rescue Plan funds toward the development of a manufacturing center at Penn State Behrend.

But Erie County Council, which is scheduled to vote on the matter Tuesday, appears likely to approve the transaction.

Three of County Council's seven members — Mary Rennie, Andre Horton and Terry Scutella, all Democrats — told the Erie Times-News on Monday they plan to vote down a resolution supporting the use of $5 million in Rescue Plan funds toward the proposed center.

Pledging funds without approval:Erie County Council members accuse Davis of committing funds without council approval

While all three voiced support for the center itself — the first phase of Project RESOLVE, which intends to make Erie a leader in plastics research and vehicle battery testing — they argued that Rescue Plan funds would be better used to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly minority communities.

They also argued that Erie County Executive Brenton Davis pledged the $5 million to the project before seeking necessary council support.

"This isn't about politics, it's about process," Rennie said at a Sept. 15 finance meeting. "(Davis) can't put forward funding and then come back to council after the fact to get it somehow legitimized."

Davis acknowledged that he pledged the $5 million in a Sept. 16 statement, insisting he was using the money as a local match for a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $8 million.

Democrats push back on pledge:3 Erie County Council members say Davis plan could divert ARP dollars from hard-hit areas

County Council Solicitor Tom Talarico argued this was a violation of the Home Rule Charter and that Davis had "usurped" the council's authority by pledging the funds without council approval.

He said during a Sept. 15 meeting that if council were to approve the resolution to support the use of Rescue Plan funds, it would be "breaking the law every bit as much as the county executive."

At a Sept. 29 work session with council, Davis denied making any commitment of funds. Penn State Behrend, in an email to the Times-News, also denied any commitments from Davis.

This past Thursday, the other four members of County Council — Republicans Brian Shank, Ellen Schauerman and Charlie Bayle and Democrat Jim Winarski — voted by straw poll to move the resolution to Tuesday's agenda. They are expected to vote in support of it.

Davis re-budget attempt stalls:Dems on Erie County Council say Davis budget for Rescue Plan is vague, ignores minorities

Shank, Schauerman and Winarski comprised an ad hoc committee that worked with the Davis administration on the re-budgeting of Rescue Plan funds.

"I can say from the sessions that I went to both at the national level and the state level that (Project RESOLVE) is exactly the type of project that helps the county in the long run and helps elevate the people in the county, both with jobs and their standard of living," Schauerman said at a recent finance meeting. "It has a definite positive impact on the county."

Winarski told the Times-News on Monday that he will vote in favor of the resolution.

"I like the foresight of using this ARPA funding to help promote and increase its value in not only dollars but in good-paying job potentials in Erie County," he said.

Solicitor Bill Speros and Matthew Hanson, a member of Witt O'Brien's, an international crisis and emergency management company that is the county's consultant on the Rescue Plan funds, also said Project RESOLVE was an eligible investment for Rescue Plan funds under new federal guidelines released in April.

Bayle could not be reached for comment Monday.

"If it passes, I see it passing 4-3," Scutella said. "I don't think more discussion is going to change anybody's mind."

County Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse, Room 117, 140 W. Sixth St. The meeting can be viewed on the Erie County YouTube page.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

Comments / 1

Related
yourerie

Brenton Davis responds to county council denying ARP funds for Penn State Behrend

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis responded after the county council denied passing ARP funding for a project with Penn State Behrend. The county executive proposed using $5 million of ARP funding for the school’s “Project Resolve,” but the resolution failed to pass with a vote of four-to-three. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said a fourth member of the council wanted more information and changed their mind at the last minute.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

The Pa. Senate race heats up as both candidates campaign in Erie one week apart

Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is in Erie Thursday night, campaigning for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat. It’s the Democratic candidate’s second visit to Erie since he relaunched his campaign this summer. Political experts say it’s a tight race, definitely one to follow this election season. His opponent Dr. Oz visited Erie just last week. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie Water Works unveils improvements to Cherry Street pumping station

Erie Water Works continues to improve the water quality throughout the region, unveiling some improvements Thursday afternoon. More than 40,000 Erie residents rely on a water pumping station on Cherry Street. The Erie County Water Authority has modernized that station, implementing efficiency pumps. The CEO of Erie Water Works said these upgrades will make water […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Legality#Emergency Management#Budgeting#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#American#Erie County Council#Democrats#The Erie Times News#Project Resolve
wnynewsnow.com

New Site Aims To Stop Energy Misinformation In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new educational resource for Chautauqua County residents to learn more about local green energy developments has been launched. Over the past few years misinformation about new projects across the area, like solar and wind farms, has caused some confusion for locals. That’s why the Chautauqua County Energy Commission developed this new Energy Reference Guide.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

New opportunity to meet and greet with Erie’s police officers starts

Residents are invited to have coffee with a cop to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community with formal and informal conversations. Free cups of coffee are starting conversations between police and residents to discuss what efforts could be made to make Erie safer for all. Coffee, cops, and community is the drive of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Construction season wrapping up in Erie County

The end of construction season is near. The press officer for PennDOT told us some indicators that a project is almost completed are things like line painting and guide rails. PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient as the construction season will wrap up towards the end of October. “People should be aware that they’re […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
YourErie

Waterford man dies after Oct. 6 crash in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County. At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township. According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police officer honored with Officer Jason Belton award

A City of Erie Police officer is being honored for his engagement with the community. Officer Max Brozell received the Officer Belton award Wednesday. The award commemorates the spirit of Jason Belton, an Erie Police Officer who died in October 2021. Brozell, the recipient of the award, said he worked alongside Belton and was inspired […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: One Dead in Route 8 Crash

ATHENS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 54-year-old man was killed, and another driver was seriously injured following a head-on collision on Route 8 on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:31 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, on State Highway 8, in Athens Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy