McCullough: Beating back the rising tide of 'politics as usual'

I’m not a politician. In fact, I’ve never run for office before until now. Like many of you, I’ve grown tired of the political divide in this country, and I am fed up with career politicians who say they represent us but, seek only to divide us further. That is why I am running for State Senate is the 10th District. Career politicians and extremists don’t accomplish anything. I am running to represent the voices that are being drown out by all the noise, to unify our communities, and to help us move forward together. I will stand up to members of both parties and always do what is in the best interest of our community. I will never let partisan politics get in the way of benefiting the residents of our district and I’ll fight every day for you, not special interest groups.

I am a nurse anesthetist who lives in Newtown with my wife Debbie and our two children. I have worked in healthcare, taking care of people every single day, since I was a teenager. I also started my own successful business, so I know what it takes to build something, to create jobs and run a business that contributes to the economy right here in Pennsylvania. These are the experiences I will be taking with me to Harrisburg.

As your State Senator, I will make it my priority to address inflation and rising costs that are crushing our hard-working families. We have the resources we need right here in Pennsylvania to address inflation and get it under control. No parent should have to choose between paying their bills, filling up their gas tanks, or buying groceries to feed their family.

Many of our small businesses continue to feel the effects of COVID closures and the current state of business tax and regulations isn’t helping them get back on their feet any faster. Pennsylvania doesn’t have an economy without our vibrant small business sector. They are the backbone of an economically healthy Pennsylvania.

We also have work to do to help our kids catch up academically, and to heal socially and mentally from the effects of school closures. It is imperative that we fight to make sure our schools are fairly funded, that our hard-working teachers have what they need to get the job done, and that our parents don’t feel shut out of their children’s education.

I will work to make sure that our police have the resources they need to do their jobs. I will fight to make sure that criminals pay for their crimes and aren’t put right back on the street as we are seeing happen in so many areas of the country, and I’ll fight to keep our communities safe and free from illegal drugs that are contributing to the overdoses in this country.

I welcome the support of anyone who is tired of politics as usual. As your next State Senator, I will always make sure I serve you, not myself.

