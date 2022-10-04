ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

McCullough: Beating back the rising tide of 'politics as usual'

By By Matthew McCullough
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 3 days ago

I’m not a politician. In fact, I’ve never run for office before until now. Like many of you, I’ve grown tired of the political divide in this country, and I am fed up with career politicians who say they represent us but, seek only to divide us further. That is why I am running for State Senate is the 10th District. Career politicians and extremists don’t accomplish anything. I am running to represent the voices that are being drown out by all the noise, to unify our communities, and to help us move forward together. I will stand up to members of both parties and always do what is in the best interest of our community. I will never let partisan politics get in the way of benefiting the residents of our district and I’ll fight every day for you, not special interest groups.

I am a nurse anesthetist who lives in Newtown with my wife Debbie and our two children. I have worked in healthcare, taking care of people every single day, since I was a teenager. I also started my own successful business, so I know what it takes to build something, to create jobs and run a business that contributes to the economy right here in Pennsylvania. These are the experiences I will be taking with me to Harrisburg.

As your State Senator, I will make it my priority to address inflation and rising costs that are crushing our hard-working families. We have the resources we need right here in Pennsylvania to address inflation and get it under control. No parent should have to choose between paying their bills, filling up their gas tanks, or buying groceries to feed their family.

Many of our small businesses continue to feel the effects of COVID closures and the current state of business tax and regulations isn’t helping them get back on their feet any faster. Pennsylvania doesn’t have an economy without our vibrant small business sector. They are the backbone of an economically healthy Pennsylvania.

We also have work to do to help our kids catch up academically, and to heal socially and mentally from the effects of school closures. It is imperative that we fight to make sure our schools are fairly funded, that our hard-working teachers have what they need to get the job done, and that our parents don’t feel shut out of their children’s education.

His opponent's view — Santarsiero: Fighting for this generation's chance to prosper

I will work to make sure that our police have the resources they need to do their jobs. I will fight to make sure that criminals pay for their crimes and aren’t put right back on the street as we are seeing happen in so many areas of the country, and I’ll fight to keep our communities safe and free from illegal drugs that are contributing to the overdoses in this country.

I welcome the support of anyone who is tired of politics as usual. As your next State Senator, I will always make sure I serve you, not myself.

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: McCullough: Beating back the rising tide of 'politics as usual'

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Intelligencer

Op-Ed: Uneasy alliances needed to turn back MAGA nationalism

Uneasy alliances. That is a phrase that U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, has been using. Not to put words in his mouth, but he means that everyone who is not part of the MAGA movement needs to put aside their ideological and policy differences with each other, hold their noses and align uneasily — for as long as it takes — for the purpose of relegating Trumpism to history’s dustbin.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Economy, PA
City
Newtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

192
Followers
154
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy