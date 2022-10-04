Santarsiero: Fighting for this generation's chance to prosper

The greatest challenge facing us today is whether we and our children will have the same opportunities to live and thrive in an expanding economy and stable democracy — with all the benefits that they bring — that our parents’ generation and those that came before it had. There was a time, not long ago, when each generation assumed, because it had long been a fact, that it would do better than the one that came before it. That is no longer the case; but it is not too late to make it true again, if we take these steps.

First, we need to protect our democracy. That means that when people vote, we need to make sure that their votes are counted and not set aside by politicians who may not like their choices. It also means that we cannot allow extremists to take away people’s personal freedom, like a woman’s right to decide her own reproductive health, and the right to marry the person you love. Women, and the doctors who care for them, should not be arrested for exercising their reproductive freedom, and the LGBTQ community should not be denied the rights that everyone else enjoys.

Next, we need to protect our communities. A big part of doing so is making sure that we support our police with better pay, the best training available and by expanding co-responder programs that team social workers with police officers. Those programs are succeeding by getting people the help they need and allowing police officers to focus on preventing crime.

But protecting our communities also means protecting our school children and everyone else from gun violence. We must enact reasonable, gun-violence prevention measures like universal background checks, a red flag law and, at long last, a ban on the future sale of military-style assault weapons with a limit on the number of rounds in magazines.

We also need to protect and help working families and the next generation by investing in our economy and workers. Repaving roads, rebuilding bridges, replacing old water, sewer and electrical systems will protect us and help the economy to expand by creating construction jobs that pay well, and by making Pennsylvania a more attractive place to do business. Similarly, investing in our schools, colleges and universities, and job training programs guarantees that every generation will have the skills and knowledge necessary to compete.

Finally, we need to protect the environment. Global warming is real. Every year we see its impact with more severe weather, droughts, forest fires and flooding. There is still time, but we must act. We need to increase the amount of energy we get from renewable sources like wind and solar. We also need to protect the water we drink and the air we breathe from harmful chemicals.

We are faced with great challenges, but I am optimistic that we will overcome them. I ask for your vote so that I can continue to work to do just that.

This article originally appeared on The Intelligencer: Santarsiero: Fighting for this generation's chance to prosper