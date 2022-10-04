ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Briefs: Clyde Council eyes selling nearly 10 acres

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 3 days ago
Clyde Council eyes selling nearly 10 acres on north end of city

CLYDE — At its 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting, Clyde City Council is slated to give a first reading to an ordinance to sell 9.71 acres near the Clydesdale residential area to Great Lakes Demolition on the north side of town.

The council is set to give a second reading to an ordinance to accept the annexations of 14.8419 acres of property owned by John W. and Carolyn R. Rhodes, accesses from the Fox Avenue area on the south end of the city.

Gibsonburg Town Hall closed on Columbus Day

GIBSONBURG - Town hall will be closed Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. Trash pickup will take place as regularly scheduled on Oct. 10.

Town council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall, 526 N. Webster St.

Solid waste district signs with Rumpke for recycling program

FREMONT — During a special meeting Sept. 7, the board of directors for the Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Solid Waste District voted to approve a new vendor contract to service the Aim To Be Green Township Recycling Program. The program will now be serviced by Rumpke Waste and Recycling.

Rumpke was the first company to hold the contract to service the Aim To Be Green recycling bins when the program started in 2012. Since the time the program started 10 years ago, OSS has recycled 74 million pounds of material.

Recyclables now will be sent to the Rumpke Materials Recovery Facility and transfer station in Mansfield to be processed.

For details, call or email the district at 419-334-7222, ossonline@recycleoss.org or visit the district’s website, RecycleOSS.org.

Cats and dogs await treats at humane society

FREMONT — Every Saturday in October, the Humane Society of Sandusky County will offer trick-or-treating for animal shelter pets. Halloween buckets will be placed outside the cat rooms and the dog kennel at the shelter, 1315 N. River Road.

Pontifex Glow Run set for Oct. 15

FREMONT - Pontifex will have a Glow Run at 8 p.m. Oct. 15, the Chasing Jami Memorial Glow Run, at Rodger Young Park. Sign up at Pontifex, 416 W. State St..

This run is in honor of Jami Toeppe Raubenolt, who lost her battle with glioblastoma in February 2021. She was an avid runner with a heart for helping. All proceeds for this race will benefit Pontifex, Inc., a local nonprofit feeding the hungry.

This year, the Jami Memorial run will be a glow run. Participants will follow the glow-lit path while wearing glow bracelets/necklaces/paint.

It is a timed run. Packet pick up will begin at 6 p.m. There will be music, a silent auction, 50/50 drawing and Jimmy G’s food truck food. Adult individual registration is $30, children ages 10 to 17, $15; and children younger than 10, free. Shirts are available for purchase.

Awards will be handed out to the top three male and female adult runners and top three male and female runners age 17 and younger. To register online, visit https//raceroster.com/.../chasing-jami-memorial-run-5K.

