Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 28.1%; Pennsylvania cases plummet 16.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
Pennsylvania reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 15,205 new cases. That's down 16.9% from the previous week's tally of 18,304 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.4% from the week before, with 323,859 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 4.69% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 105 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 146 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 21,672 cases and 439 deaths.

Beaver County reported 206 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 233 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 46,122 cases and 781 deaths.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in 53 counties, with the best declines in Philadelphia County, with 1,336 cases from 2,591 a week earlier; in Franklin County, with 167 cases from 335; and in Berks County, with 503 cases from 666.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cameron County with 292 cases per 100,000 per week; Greene County with 268; and Warren County with 258. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 1,431 cases; Philadelphia County, with 1,336 cases; and Montgomery County, with 844. Weekly case counts rose in 14 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Warren, Susquehanna and Greene counties.

In Pennsylvania, 115 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 128 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,254,503 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 47,213 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 96,397,885 people have tested positive and 1,059,605 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 2. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 4,133
  • The week before that: 4,110
  • Four weeks ago: 3,794

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 51,355
  • The week before that: 53,692
  • Four weeks ago: 61,434

Hospitals in 17 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 17 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

