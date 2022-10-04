Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
gentillymessenger.com
Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend
This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
iheart.com
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Louisiana
As the last glimpses of summer fade into the chilly air of fall, why not plan your next night out at one of the coziest restaurants in America?. Cheapism search the country to find the coziest restaurant in each state where guests can enjoy a nice, comforting meal. According to the site:
whereyat.com
Open-Kitchen Restaurants
Dinner is the show. But what is art without an audience?. What would a book be without a reader, a movie without viewers, a song without a listener? What would a carefully-crafted, expertly-cooked gourmet meal be without someone to eat it? For many chefs, seeing people taste and savor the food they make is the reason that they do what they do. And that's difficult to do behind a wall.
whereyat.com
Midnight in the Garden of Creole Artistry: Andrew Lamar Hopkins
CREOLE NEW ORLEANS, HONEY! THE ART OF ANDREW LAMAR HOPKINS. On Friday November 18, 2022 a new exhibition will open at The Cabildo in Jackson Square, in the French Quarter. This new exhibit will feature over 70 paintings that were created from the inspiration of artifacts from the Empire time period. It will be a five section exhibition: Creole (identity and the definition); historical (Marie Laveau, Baroness Pontalba, John James Audubon) and fictional figures everyday life of a Creole; architectural interior; representational architecture, artist's depiction of gender and sexuality, including his altar ego, Desiree Josephine Duplantier.
NOLA.com
From sampling an appetizer to four courses at Vincent's Italian Cuisine
When I first moved to the Uptown area, I didn't have a car, so my go-to restaurants were those in walking distance or a quick streetcar ride from campus. Although that describes Vincent's Italian Cuisine, I hadn't made it there until recently. But I was glad I did. The restaurant...
NOLA.com
Watch a laid-back wedding second-line parade, Laissez Boys-style
Daniel Miller and Chantale Martin's wedding-day second-line parade was more relaxed than most. The newlyweds led the procession riding in comfy, motorized reclining chairs provided by members of the Laissez Boys parading club. After the big day, “I needed to get off of my feet,” the bride said, recalling the...
myneworleans.com
The Riverwalk Outlets Hosts First Annual Halloween Fest
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Riverwalk Outlets is celebrating the spooky season with Halloween Fest on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 4-8 p.m. This complimentary festival features trick-or-treat opportunities, spooktacular activities, Halloween-themed entertainment and an outdoor movie screening of “Hocus Pocus” for Riverwalk visitors. “We are excited...
fox8live.com
Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
wwno.org
Where Y’Eat: A Returning Fest Gets Fired Up for Fried Chicken
Fried chicken gets people fired up, and I don’t just mean hungry. Fried chicken is top of mind right now because this weekend the National Fried Chicken Festival returns for the first time since the pandemic, with a new location on the New Orleans lakefront. Through the years this fest has been a gathering of fried chicken lovers. They are many, and, I believe, some common themes unite them.
bizneworleans.com
Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry Moves Out of Mall into Freestanding Location
METAIRIE – Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry has moved from the inside of Lakeside Shopping Center to a new 10,400-square-foot freestanding store located on Causeway Boulevard in front of Dillard’s Department Store. Now open for business, the store now has one entrance for fine jewelry and another for timepieces.
NOLA.com
For $4.3M: A former French Quarter firehouse mixes wood and brick with sleek surfaces for opulent living
The Vieux Carré is a hot spot for locals and visitors alike, but this home specializes in keeping the hot spots cool: It's a firehouse turned fashionable home. For $4,350,000, the former location of Engine No. 7 can be your home, complete with details and designs that speak to the meticulous renovation. The home is designed to easily be used as two separate residences but is currently used as a single family home.
The Daily South
Natchitoches Meat Pies
I am not going to lie. It took me several years of living in New Orleans before I could wrap my tongue around the correct pronunciation of Natchitoches, the oldest permanent European settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. Eventually, my fascination with the Creoles of color as portrayed in novels (like Lalita Tademy's Cane River) and texts (like Sybil Kein's Creole: The History and Legacy of Louisiana's Free People of Color) gave me a reason to learn how to pronounce this place's name. Say it with me: "NACK-a-tish."
NOLA.com
The new Target store in Mandeville has an opening date
St. Tammany Parish will once again have two Target locations when the retailer opens its doors on Oct. 23 at the Premier Centre in Mandeville. Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden announced the opening date on social media Wednesday. The new, 58,000-square-foot space joins a lineup of 20 retail stores in the...
Military wife moves to New Orleans with husband & her other ‘loves’
The Orchid Lady Grows Good Stuff
Taste Test: Krispy Kreme ice cream now in NOLA
From America's doughnut dream factory, it had to happen.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in New Orleans 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in New Orleans as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
WDSU
Tropical Storm Julia is a little stronger in Caribbean
NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical storm in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Tropical Storm Julia formed around 10 a.m. Friday off the Guajira Peninsula. It is now moving west at 18 mph. It is forecast to slow down through Sunday night. Max winds are at 45 mph. At 7 PM it is located 140 miles NNW of Barranquilla, Columbia.
Wheelchair-Bound Trumpeter Gets Beaten with Belt on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
A viral video shows an altercation between a man and someone who appears to be a street musician on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter. The scuffle in the streets of New Orleans seemingly was brought upon by a wheelchair-bound trumpeter. New Orleans is a special place filled with unique...
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
NOLA.com
Avondale Shipyards gets a new name as owners "relaunch" in search of new tenants
The new owners of the former Avondale Shipyards are making a renewed push to draw shipping customers and tenants, renaming the facility and announcing the completion of several on-site projects after the pandemic and other setbacks slowed progress at the facility. T. Parker Host, the Virginia-based terminal operator that bought...
