If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
blackchronicle.com
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
WPTV
'Operation Blue Roof' to provide tarps for damaged roofs in southwest Florida
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has activated Operation Blue Roof in southwest Florida to provide temporary tarp-like coverings to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The service is free to homeowners in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Collier, and DeSoto counties. The initial sign-up period...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom Make Second Leadership Gift in Support of Boca Regional’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign
October 6, 2022 – Bob Sheetz and Debbie Lindstrom have made another joint transformational gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Their latest generosity occurs as the campaign enters its final stages and allows them to join the elite group of donors in the Foundation’s Golden Guild.
WPTV
Palm Beach County couple collecting supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the death toll continues to rise in Fort Myers, residents in South Florida are answering the call for help. A Palm Beach County couple is gearing up for their second trip to the west coast of Florida to deliver some much-needed aid and hope.
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
wlrn.org
'It's total destruction': After warm welcome in South Florida, evacuees return to devastation in Lee County
As Hurricane Ian tore through Lee County, WLRN's Wilkine Brutus met some of the evacuees who fled to Palm Beach County. They told him about their decision to leave, their gratitude towards those who helped them here — and what they found when they returned home. The front desk...
pethelpful.com
Kind People Evacuate Pets From Florida Rescue Impacted by 'Ian' in Video That's Touching Hearts
So many animals are in need after Hurricane Ian. And now an animal rescue in West Palm Beach, Florida is sharing their efforts to save some of the animals that needed the most help. It's just so heartbreaking to see how much these animals have been displaced. The staff at...
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
Wellington man travels by boat to Pine Island to find his father
A Wellington man who lost connection with his father on Florida's coast during Hurricane Ian rounded up a group of his close friends to go find him.
hometownnewstc.com
Treasure Coast feels impacts from Hurricane Ian
TREASURE COAST - Although impacts for areas along the Treasure Coast were far, far more muted in comparison to some of the other areas of the Florida peninsula, the area did feel impacts from Hurricane Ian last week. According to a Tweet from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, the...
WPTV
'We just got hit by a tornado over here:' Listen to 911 calls from Kings Point residents
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has obtained the 911 calls made by Kings Point residents in the moments after a tornado tore through their homes. A series of calls made after the Sept. 27 tornado provide a glimpse of the terror that residents of the senior community experienced as Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida.
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
7 tornadoes tore through Broward, Palm Beach counties ahead of Hurricane Ian. Kings Point residents still need help
Richard Martin, 77, thought he had wind insurance until a tornado tore his Kings Point apartment to shreds. The only thing left perfectly intact was a wall unit made of glass with decorative glass pieces on the shelves, left by the previous owner. Martin had been planning to get rid of it. When he called his insurance company, he was informed that he did not in fact have the right kind of ...
Click10.com
Owners of farms in Davie, Cooper City need help clearing out debris from Hurricane Ian
COOPER CITY, Fla. – When bands of Hurricane Ian came through and brought tornadoes to part of Broward County, it caused a lot of damage, especially for small farms in the area. A week later, some places are still cleaning up. Mandy Restrepo runs Hidden Gem Stables in Davie...
treasurecoast.com
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
flkeysnews.com
Deaths linked to Ian keep rising in Florida as the Keys reported its first fatalities
There are now 89 deaths across 14 counties attributed to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission said Wednesday, as the Keys reported the first fatalities there after a boat carrying nearly two dozen “suspected” migrants succumbed last week to the storm’s mighty waves. The new figures...
