Well, well, well. Gov. Kristi Noem has decided that a repeal of the grocery tax is just what the campaign is calling for. Are South Dakotans going to fall for it?. Is the governor feeling a push from Jamie Smith that has warranted her high-powered “unpaid advisor” Corey Lewandowski to come to the rescue? Is it time for a top-of-fold sure thing that will resonate with the voters? As they say, “timing is everything.”

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO