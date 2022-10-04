ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What the devastation from Hurricane Ian tell us about Florida's building codes

Hurricane Ian was the latest reminder for the need to adapt to increasingly severe hurricanes. NPR's A Martínez talks to Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center, on whether Florida's building codes can stand up to increasingly severe hurricanes.
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election

Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
California coronavirus updates: As COVID-19 pandemic assistance ends, homelessness skyrockets in Sacramento

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. 2:35 p.m.: As COVID-19 pandemic assistance ends, homelessness skyrockets in Sacramento. Homelessness is expected to be up when the federal government releases results from an annual count in the coming months — the first full tally since the coronavirus pandemic began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
California offers to reduce imports of Colorado River water

Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
CALIFORNIA STATE

