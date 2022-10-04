Has Liz Truss already failed?

Britain's new prime minister may have already worn out her welcome. Liz Truss' government on Monday announced that it is dropping a plan to end the country's top income tax rate after the value of the British pound plunged following the unveiling of the proposal just 10 days earlier. "We get it, and we have listened," said Kwasi Kwarteng, the chancellor of the exchequer under Truss.

The move leaves Truss' "grip on power uncertain," The New York Times reports — which is remarkable, because she has been prime minister "barely a month." Now she's already facing a revolt from members of her Conservative Party. "Cutting taxes was the prime minister's signature economic proposal; reversing course so quickly on part of her plan will raise doubts about her leadership." And it's not just her own party that has doubts: The opposition Labour Party now holds a 19-point lead over Conservatives in one recent poll of British adults. How did things go sour so quickly for Truss? Here's everything you need to know.

Did Truss ever really have a chance?

Possibly not. When she took over the prime ministership from the disgraced Boris Johnson , there were already plenty of doubters. "A consensus has settled that Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss is done for before she even begins," James Johnson wrote for Politico in early September. With the United Kingdom's economy beset by skyrocketing inflation, due in large part to an energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine , a new Conservative PM was probably always going to have a short leash. But, Johnson added, "changes of leadership matter, and Truss will get a new chance by default." The new prime minister doesn't have her predecessor's media savvy — he was a former journalist, after all — but she won leadership behind the notion that "she gets things done." That reputation has already taken a major hit, obviously.

Why did she try to cut taxes?

One thing to note: The plan to cut taxes was one plank of a broader plan that also included big government spending to cap household rises in energy bills caused by the Russian war. And the British economy has also been sluggish in recent years , slammed by the one-two punch of the COVID pandemic and a loss of trade following Brexit. The tax cut proposal, then, was designed to jump-start the economy — a "bold but risky gamble that the payoff from higher growth will more than offset the risks from a big expansion in the government's deficit and debt at a time of high inflation and rising interest rates," The Wall Street Journal reported .

Why did her economic plans cause a backlash?

There are two major reasons. One is that the markets didn't like it at all. The value of the British pound fell to record lows after Truss unveiled her proposal for £45 billion ($48 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, forcing the Bank of England to step in and start buying government bonds to keep the economy from crashing. "Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability," the bank said in a statement. (For what it's worth, the pound started to rise again Monday after Truss' government scrapped the tax cut plan.)

But the tax cuts also didn't go over well with ordinary Brits, who are already suffering under the burden of inflation. The plunging pound stood to make "everyday products in Britain more expensive as importers face spiraling costs," NBC noted . Plus, an expected hike in interest rates — to help control inflation — is expected to inflate the costs of mortgages for British homeowners. Under Truss' tax plan, though, "the country's wealthiest households stand to make huge gains," CNN reported last week , with features that give "workers making more than $1 million a year a roughly $58,000 tax cut." That led to widespread criticism that Conservatives were relying on the "trickle-down economics" of the Reagan-Thatcher years to get the country's economy growing again.

How hard were Conservatives hit in the polls?

Badly. "Liz Truss's personal popularity ratings are lower than those of Boris Johnson when his premiership came to an end," The Guardian reports . Just 18 percent of Brits approved of her performance in the recent Opinium poll, while 55 percent disapproved — putting her underwater by an astounding 37 points. Johnson meanwhile was down 28 points when he left office.

That might augur a change in power. Conservatives have controlled the government since 2010 — around the time of the last major world financial crisis — but the Labour Party is feeling good about its chances in the next parliamentary election in 2024. "The truth is, whatever the merits of Liz Truss's package, it has resulted in very serious electoral damage to the Conservatives as an institution and to this new leader," pollster Sir John Curtice told Conservative Party activists on Sunday .

Is there a chance that Truss can recover, politically?

Finding an optimist about Liz Truss' political career is difficult at the moment. "Liz Truss is doomed — there is no way she can come back from such a disaster," The Independent blared in one headline. "The odds on her getting pushed out before year end are shortening," added one Bloomberg columnist . This means that Truss might get one unfortunate thing done: The record for short-serving prime minister in the U.K. is held by George Canning, who held power for just 119 days before dying. The question now is whether Liz Truss can even last that long.