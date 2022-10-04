Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
‘Team Kentucky’ standard license plate option coming soon
In addition to the current standard license plate design, Kentucky soon will offer a new “Team Kentucky” standard license plate option. The Team Kentucky pays homage to the commonwealth’s famous Kentucky Bluegrass. The plates will be available for purchase in the county clerk’s office starting Monday, October...
lakercountry.com
‘Abnormally dry’ conditions expand; encompasses all of Lake Cumberland area
The U.S. Drought Index was updated on Thursday and the latest data shows an expansion of “abnormally dry” conditions across most of the state, including all of Russell County and the rest of the Lake Cumberland area. There are also now moderate-to-severe drought conditions showing up in far...
lakercountry.com
Abortion rights issue on the ballot in November
Yesterday we told you about one constitutional issue on the ballot in November. Today, the second constitutional amendment on the ballot is Constitutional Amendment 2, an amendment that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. The question will ask Kentucky voters if they want to add this...
lakercountry.com
Youth-only deer hunting weekend on tap
The annual youth-only firearms weekend for deer hunters is this weekend, October 8th and 9th, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth who are 15 years old or younger may use modern firearms, muzzleloaders, crossbows or archery equipment this weekend and those ages 12 to 15 must have a current Kentucky hunting license and deer permit. A Hunter Education certification is also required. Children ages 11 and under are license exempt.
Comments / 0