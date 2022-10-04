ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Pink pumpkin sales to benefit cancer patients

By Special to the Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

It’s that time of year again. The one where pink pumpkins begin popping up in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Mosser Glass is partnering with the cancer center at Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center to raise money through the sale of 200 pink pumpkins.

"Mosser Glass and our entire family have been part of this community for many years," said Mindy (Mosser) Hartley of Mosser Glass. “We pride ourselves on not only creating one-of-a-kind pieces but collaborating with local businesses, such as the cancer center at Southeastern Med to give back locally.”

The relationship between Mosser Glass and the John W. and Edna McManus Shepard Cancer center will help raise awareness in a new way. “It can be difficult for patients undergoing treatments, or their caregivers, to come up with the means to make it to each of their appointments,” stated Dominic Crock, director of cancer services. “Money raised from the pumpkins will allow us to provide assistance to qualified patients, helping to reduce some stress as they navigate their cancer journey.”

This year the limited-edition pumpkin will be sold for $45 and will be available in-store only. The team at Mosser Glass has added a new option with the creation of three large pumpkins for an online auction. Bidding for those items is underway and can be done at https://pinkpumpkincampaign.betterworld.org/auctions/pink-pumpkin-campaign .

For more information about the pumpkins, contact Mosser Glass at 740-439-1827. The store is located at 9279 Cadiz Road, Cambridge, and is open from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Submitted by Teratia Welch with OhioHealth

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Pink pumpkin sales to benefit cancer patients

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

