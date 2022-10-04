ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Judge puts Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely

A judge in Cincinnati announced Friday he will issue a preliminary injunction against a new Ohio law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, according to the ACLU of Ohio. “As a result of the ruling, abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy will remain legal...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?

Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more — often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
GEORGIA STATE

