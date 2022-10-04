Read full article on original website
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney’s office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is “essential” and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Judge puts Ohio’s six-week abortion ban on hold indefinitely
A judge in Cincinnati announced Friday he will issue a preliminary injunction against a new Ohio law that prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, according to the ACLU of Ohio. “As a result of the ruling, abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy will remain legal...
Ex-Oath Keeper: Group leader claimed Secret Service contact
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a member of the extremist group before the 2020 election that he had a contact in the Secret Service, a witness testified Thursday in Rhodes’ Capitol riot trial. John Zimmerman, who was part of the North Carolina chapter, told jurors that Rhodes claimed to have a Secret Service agent’s number and to have spoken with the agent about the logistics of a September 2020 rally that then-President Donald Trump held in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The claim came on the third day of testimony in the case against Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy for what authorities have described as a detailed, drawn-out plot to stop the transfer of power from Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. Zimmerman could not say for sure that Rhodes was speaking to someone with the Secret Service — only that Rhodes told him he was — and it was not clear what they were discussing. Zimmerman said Rhodes wanted to find out the “parameters” that the Oath Keepers could operate under during the election-year rally.
Republicans called Biden’s infrastructure program ‘socialism.’ Then they asked for money.
Last November, GOP Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota released a statement slamming the passage of the freshly approved infrastructure law he referred to as “President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar socialist wish list.”. Then in June, Emmer — the House Republican campaign chairman leading attacks on Democrats for supporting the...
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election has filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies
Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states
Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook and reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day
‘It hurts the business’: Wisconsin Senate race could hinge on voters’ views of economy, inflation
Few Senate races have seen as much television advertising in the past month as the contest in Wisconsin, with Republican incumbent Ron Johnson attacking his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, on crime, while Barnes hammers the senator over his opposition to abortion rights. But for months, polls have shown...
Group behind McMullin attack ad pushes back against candidate
The conservative political action committee behind an attack ad against U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin is pushing back after a lawsuit was filed against the group.
Justice Department insists to Trump’s attorneys that he return all documents marked classified
Justice Department officials have demanded in recent weeks to former President Donald Trump‘s attorneys that he return any outstanding documents marked as classified, making clear they do not believe he has returned all materials taken when he left the White House, a person familiar with the outreach told CNN.
Herschel Walker accuser tells New York Times he asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
New bills could fix state law that forces parents to adopt their biological kids
A local family was forced to adopt their own biological children. Now a set of bills could chance the outdated Michigan law that would force other families to do the same.
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more — often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
