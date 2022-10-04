Democrats party of death and taxes. look at any city or state run 100% by democrats for the last 50 years and you will find a crumbling wreck, with middle class fleeing for a better life.
As a result of the irresponsible handling of our economy, we are now in a recession. The highest inflation cycle in 40 years has witnessed a decline in spending power as prices for goods and services have steadily skyrocketed. 35% of working families have difficulty meeting their basic needs, for black and Hispanic families, it’s over 50%. Fossil fuels will continue to be problematic, as this administration has enacted further restrictions on exploration, drilling, and the much-needed infrastructure needed to produce, maintain, and transport product. Crime, illegal immigration poses continued threats to our nation. Unfunded spending during this economic crisis is reckless, imprudent and thoughtless. Despite Biden’s handlers doing what they can, he is an embarrassment. Whether it be “air’ handshakes, inability to exit a stage, looking for “dead” people, or his constant lies about his background, the latest being, “ I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.
never vote demon-crat unless you like paying higher taxes and gas and food and being controlled
