Boonville, NY

More support and volunteers are needed to ensure Boonville Snow Festival II returns for racing in 2023, committee says

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Interview: Susan Alger talks need of volunteers and board members for Boonville Snow Festival II February 3-5, 2023

BOONVILLE- Without any additional support via new board members and volunteers, the Boonville Snow Festival II faces yet another ugly likelihood of cancelling their snowmobile sled racing weekend this coming winter. Earlier this week, the committee announced the next snow festival weekend, featuring lightning fast ice oval racing, is aimed...
BOONVILLE, NY
DEC releases final Recreation Management Plan for Three Lakes Tract Conservation Easement in Herkimer County

HERKIMER COUNTY- A final recreation management plan for the Three Lakes Tract Conservation Easement in the Town of Webb has been released by the New York State DEC. Maintaining two existing snowmobile trails; establishing more hiking trails; establishing three primitive campsites; allowing hunting, fishing and trapping on the property (in concert with current DEC regulations) and developing new maps are all points that have been proposed.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
Howard G. Sackett Technical Center BOCES to host open house October 12

LEWIS COUNTY- The Howard G. Sackett Technical BOCES Center in Glenfield, NY will soon be hosting an open house. This event will take place Wednesday, October 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Open Houses provide an opportunity for parents, prospective students, and members of the community to see...
GLENFIELD, NY
City
Boonville, NY
Deborah M. Williams

Hawkinsville – Deborah M. Williams, 71, wife of William J., passed away on October 5, 2022 at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Facility, New Hartford. Deborah was born on September 9, 1951 in Rome, NY a daughter of George and Merlia Pugh Johnson. She grew up in the Vernon area, graduating from V.V.S. High school with the Class of 1969. She obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse degree and was employed at Oneida City Hospital, and in the Cortland area where she continued her nursing career for area doctors and facilities.
BOONVILLE, NY
Estate Sale, Lowville

-TVs, Dressers, Sofas, Entertainment Centers and much much more. PLUS SO MUCH MORE!!! YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS SALE!!
LOWVILLE, NY
Pennsylvania Man Facing Aggravated D.W.I. charge following ATV accident

TOWN OF TURIN-A 48 year old Pennsylvania man is accused of Aggravated D.W.I. after an investigation into an ATV accident on Gomer Hill Road in the Town of Turin Friday evening. Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian R. Fox and charged him with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated. Fox reportedly failed field sobriety tests on the scene and was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building where he registered a .18% Blood Alcohol Count. Fox was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Turin Court at a later date.
TURIN, NY
Copenhagen man Accused of Disobeying Court Order

TOWN OF LOWVILLE- A 19 year old Copenhagen man is facing a Criminal Contempt charge following an alleged domestic incident Friday evening in the Town of Lowville. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Travis A. Roberts with one count of Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree-Disobeying Court Order, a Class A misdemeanor. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket and will answer the charge in the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.
LOWVILLE, NY
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY

