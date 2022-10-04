Read full article on original website
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
Ashland exploring mobile app to better connect with residents
ASHLAND — The city of Ashland is considering the development of a mobile application that would help officials stay better connected to residents, according to Mayor Matt Miller. Miller said the city is currently in talks with a Little Rock, Arkansas-based company. Nothing has been signed yet, he noted.
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
Ashland's Knowlton in 'Next to Normal' at Theatre 166
MANSFIELD — If the definition of "normal" is to be "usual, typical or expected," then what does it mean to be next to that?. It's an answer that evades the local cast of eight performing "Next to Normal," the award-winning musical opening this weekend at the Renaissance's Theatre 166. Ultimately, the audience is left wondering what "normal" really is, anyway.
Ghost Brothers: Ohio State Reformatory's paranormal past featured on discovery+ series
MANSFIELD — The haunted past of The Ohio State Reformatory is about to hit TV screens across the country. The second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT kicks off on Oct. 7 with an episode focused on the Ohio State Reformatory.
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Ashland Source writer volunteers at Ashland High School in Report for America service project
ASHLAND — It's time for me to toot my own horn, just a bit. In June I started at Ashland Source as a Report For America Corps member, with my coverage focused on workforce development and education.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
Ashland faces biggest challenge of season at West Holmes
ASHLAND — Ashland coach Sean Seder couldn’t have asked for anything more. His Arrows gave themselves a chance to win.
LincWay businesses set to open this year; Playlab expected for 2023
Delight Howells, LincWay director, talks about the space that is almost complete. A workspace, art studio and cafe & market are expected to be ready by Christmas in the multi-use LincWay building just west of Dutch Kitchen off of U.S. 30. Wayne County Children’s S.T.E.A.M. Playlab founder Lori Colon provides...
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great Scallops
After watching the thoroughly disappointing film Don't Worry Darling at the movie theater in Westlake, I was hungry and looking for a meal that wouldn't disappoint me like the movie had.
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House
What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
Where is your favorite Ashland County football team rated in the OHSAA computer rankings?
COLUMBUS -- It's that time of year when high school football teams begin looking toward the Ohio High School football computer ratings. The top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 23 will qualify for the playoffs.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
