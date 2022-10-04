ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland exploring mobile app to better connect with residents

ASHLAND — The city of Ashland is considering the development of a mobile application that would help officials stay better connected to residents, according to Mayor Matt Miller. Miller said the city is currently in talks with a Little Rock, Arkansas-based company. Nothing has been signed yet, he noted.
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season

The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Ashland's Knowlton in 'Next to Normal' at Theatre 166

MANSFIELD — If the definition of "normal" is to be "usual, typical or expected," then what does it mean to be next to that?. It's an answer that evades the local cast of eight performing "Next to Normal," the award-winning musical opening this weekend at the Renaissance's Theatre 166. Ultimately, the audience is left wondering what "normal" really is, anyway.
LincWay businesses set to open this year; Playlab expected for 2023

Delight Howells, LincWay director, talks about the space that is almost complete. A workspace, art studio and cafe & market are expected to be ready by Christmas in the multi-use LincWay building just west of Dutch Kitchen off of U.S. 30. Wayne County Children’s S.T.E.A.M. Playlab founder Lori Colon provides...
Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House

What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
