US Navy sends its most advanced surface warship to east Asia
The US Navy's most advanced surface warship is showing its stealthy profile in the western Pacific on a mission that may set the stage for the eventual deployment of US hypersonic missiles to the region.
China's new J-20 is nothing 'to lose a lot of sleep over,' but the US's stealth advantage isn't safe, US commanders say
"I'll lose sleep if we don't continue to modernize our Air Force to ensure that we stay ahead of where they are," Gen. Charles Brown Jr. said.
Chinese J-15 Fighters Fly Directly Over U.S. Navy Destroyer In New Video
via TwitterRecently released footage of Chinese naval fighters overhead a U.S. Navy warship comes amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
China's sixth-generation fighter aircraft to have capabilities similar to NGAD, says US official
China is busy working on developing its own version of the sixth-generation fighter aircraft, and its vision for the program is similar to the U.S. Air Force's Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, the head of the Air Combat Command (ACC) Gen/ Mark D. Kelly said at a media interaction, The Drive reported.
US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’
The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The Most Dangerous Aircraft to Ever Take to the Skies
Since the First World War, aircraft have been key to winning major skirmishes. Not only do they provide fire support from the air, they can also serve in reconnaissance rolls. As the past century has shown, not all fighters, biplanes and jets are created equal, and the forces with the most advanced technology typically come out of battles victorious. The following list features eight of the most dangerous aircraft to ever take to the skies.
nationalinterest.org
Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber
The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
This Is What The B-52 Will Look Like With Its New Rolls-Royce Engines
BoeingBoeing's video marked the completion of wind tunnel testing with the new nacelles, which will house Rolls-Royce F130 engines.
Navy Times
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Trump's White House wanted the US Navy to hide a warship named after John McCain when the president visited Japan in 2019, emails show
Trump's White House requested the USS John S. McCain be kept "out of sight" from the president. Newly obtained emails reveal the request, which was made before Trump visited a US Navy base in Japan. The former president had a long-running feud with the Arizona senator. Donald Trump's White House...
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
For the first time in four decades, the United States Army released a completely new vehicle.
The new vehicle being used by the U.S. Army is a formidable ground combatant, yet it is not a traditional tank. The American M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank is a common reference point when discussing massive weapons systems. The design of the Army’s main combat tank has stayed mostly unchanged despite several redesigns and upgrades over the years. In fact, it’s been more than four decades before the military even came up with any new vehicle design … until lately, that is. The United States Army revealed in June the newest details of its Mobile Protected Firepower program, which includes the introduction of a brand-new armored vehicle with a really revolutionary design.
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base
A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
nationalinterest.org
Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor
The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
Business Insider
China has built 3 aircraft carriers, but it's struggling to train enough pilots to fly off of them
China's navy, the world's second-most powerful — with two aircraft carriers commissioned and another launched in June — is struggling to meet increased demand for qualified ship-borne fighter jet pilots, analysts said. The People's Liberation Army Navy has sped up carrier-based fighter jet pilot training programmes in the...
