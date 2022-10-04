ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

POPSUGAR

Doja Cat Wore Face Paint and a Cutout Bandage Dress For Mônot

Cutouts were a popular choice at Mônot's spring 2023 runway show, the fashion label founded by Eli Mizrahi. And Doja Cat, whose makeup might have overshadowed her look, was hard to miss in the front row. She wore blue-and-white face paint teamed with a red lip and donned a bandage dress with striking chest and midsection openings. The same goes for Normani, whose vibrant red gown featuring two side cutouts and riveting high slits, adorned with bows, completely met the moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

In pictures: Easter Island statues damaged by fire

A fire has damaged the enigmatic statues on Easter Island, with some of the charring said to be irreparable. An unknown number of the stone-carved statues have been affected by the blaze, Chile's cultural heritage undersecretary said. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of the megaliths, known as moai. They have...
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

Florence Pugh dons another see-through ensemble: 'Trust the button'

Florence Pugh is continuing to showcase her style on her terms. The actress was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer, sequined two-piece Valentino ensemble. Under her skirt, she wore nude high-cut briefs. She elected to forgo an under-layer beneath her top, opting instead for a see-through look. Pugh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

TSHA On 'Capricorn Sun' & Searching For Euphoria

TSHA’s 2020 EP Flowers opens with a song about finding her long lost sister. Aptly titled “Sister,” it sounds like spring, with delicate piano dancing among a clearing of bright electronics and joyful, emotional singing. I nearly cried the first time I heard it — not because I knew anything about its backstory, but because I could feel it in the music anyway.
MUSIC
papermag.com

'Love, Pamela' Brings Pamela Anderson's Story 'Full Circle'

Pamela Anderson has cemented herself in American iconography as one of history's most recognizable sex symbols. The ex-Playboy Playmate has since welcomed audiences into her world in an attempt to craft a more nuanced, raw portrait of herself that was left out of the conversation for so long. Her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, chronicles over three decades of her career and the "messy" life she led behind the scenes.
CELEBRITIES
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Like many Ukrainian designers, Anna October went through a time of incredible hardship, which she bravely overcame by finding solace in creativity to turn fantasies and dreams into reality—like making her debut spring collection happen or having a garden built from scratch as if by magic. While spending time...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Irish artist’s sculpture goes on display alongside masterpieces in Florence

A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot conveyEmily DawsonMr Campbell, who began work on the sculpture...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino

A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
ANIMALS
BBC

Barrister buys 'haunted' Carbisdale Castle

A historic Highland country house has been bought by an international barrister after it was put up for sale for the third time in six years. New owner Samantha Kane said she plans to refurbish Carbisdale Castle and invest in the local economy. The 20-bedroom, B-listed early 20th Century cliff-top...
WORLD
Q 105.7

How 100 of Rock’s Biggest Acts Got Their Names

Certain trends emerge as you explore how rock's 100 biggest acts got their names. They are often forced into taking the moniker that stuck, for instance, simply because somebody else had already claimed their earlier attempt at a fame-clinching title. Far too many of them were also chosen without any...
MUSIC
BBC

Ellerby: Gold coins found hidden under kitchen floor sell for £754,000

A treasure trove of more than 260 gold coins discovered by a couple beneath their kitchen floor during renovations has sold for £754,000 at auction. The collection, found under a home in Ellerby, East Yorkshire in 2019, was spotted inside a pot hidden underneath concrete and 18th Century floorboards.
ECONOMY
Vibe

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness

During a time when our world was at an unprecedented standstill, Beyoncé took the moment to dig deep into her arsenal. The final product, her seventh studio album RENAISSANCE, is the ultimate conglomerate of her previous musical explorations. It is also a heartfelt homage to one of her most formative influences, his culture, and its soundtrack. In a post on her website, the megastar dedicated her house-influenced LP to her Uncle Jonny, affectionately calling him her “godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.” She also...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Poppy: “People are always trying to get ahead as opposed to living, it takes a lot of work to fight to be in the present”

Poppy is a shapeshifter. She flits from project to project in a state of constant metamorphosis, leaving no clue as to what sort of sounds she might explore next. 2017 debut Poppy Computer was a techy smorgasbord of glittery proto-hyperpop, while 2018’s Am I A Girl? veered between sugary electropop sheen and much harsher territory.
BEAUTY & FASHION

