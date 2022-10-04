ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

The city council of Kyiv says it is providing evacuation centers with potassium iodine pills in preparation for a possible nuclear strike on the capital, Ukraine’s largest city.

Potassium iodine pills can help block the absorption of harmful radiation by the thyroid gland if taken just before or immediately after exposure to nuclear radiation.

The pills will be distributed to residents in areas contaminated by nuclear radiation if there is a need to evacuate, the city council said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he would “use all the means at our disposal” to win the war while his ground forces retreat from a Ukrainian counterattack.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

International experts guess at Putin's nuclear plans

Ukraine's counterattack makes more gains

Frustration with retreat reaches Kremlin-friendly television

10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian troops are making “substantial gains” in both the east and south of the country, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War says.

In the east, the institute said, Ukrainian forces pushing from Lyman in the Donetsk region may have gone as far as the border of neighboring Luhansk as they advance eastward toward the city of Kreminna.

The gains in the east and on the southern front around Kherson are noteworthy because Russian troops there “were previously considered to be among Russia’s premier conventional fighting forces,” the institute said.

MOSCOW — The upper house of the Russian parliament has ratified the treaties with four Ukrainian regions to absorb them into Russia.

The Federation Council voted quickly Tuesday to endorse the treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The vote came a day after the lower house endorsed the pacts following the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is now expected to quickly sign the ratification treaties to complete the process of absorbing the regions even as intense fighting is raging in those areas.

The move by Russia is seen as an escalation of its war effort since it could interpret attacks by Ukrainian forces in those areas as aggressions on its own territory.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s presidential office says that at least five civilians have been killed and another 10 have been wounded in the latest Russian shelling.

It said Tuesday that one person was killed when Russian missiles struck Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. A doctor was killed and two nurses were also wounded when Russian shelling hit a hospital in the Kharkiv region.

The southern city of Nikopol across the Dnieper River from the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant came under intense shelling that damaged more than 30 houses, a school and several stores. The shelling interrupted water supplies and led to partial blackouts.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

For Europe, Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning can’t be dismissed

European leaders said Friday that President Joe Biden’s warning about “Armageddon” and Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons shows the seriousness of the threat from Moscow’s escalation in Ukraine. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told reporters that Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats should be taken very seriously. “If nuclear weapons are used, then this is a whole new level,” she said. “And nobody can win a nuclear war. This is very clear. And I understand those messages have been given to Putin and the Kremlin that...
POTUS
Leader Telegram

Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Leader Telegram

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, Griner's wife said in an interview aired Thursday. Cherelle Griner told CBS “This Morning” that her wife, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was playing in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is afraid of being forgotten by the United States. ...
NBA
Leader Telegram

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” ...
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered. ...
MILITARY
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE RISK OF NUCLEAR “ARMAGEDDON” IS HIGHEST SINCE 1962 NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Biden's words come as Russian officials speak of possibly using tactical nuclear weapons after massive setbacks in their invasion of Ukraine. Biden's ominous words were at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a guy I know fairly well” and that...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Leader Telegram

US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven high-ranking leaders for financial penalties due to the shutdown of Iran’s internet access, repression of speech and violence inflicted on protesters and civilians. Iran's interior and communications ministers and several law...
U.S. POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Kim Jong Un’s silence as missiles fly shows shift in strategy

North Korea’s latest barrage of missiles may look like another attempt to ratchet up hostilities in return for some sort of leverage at the bargaining table. But the launches over the past two weeks seem different. Unlike previous provocations, his regime has mostly refrained from trumpeting the missiles along with the usual creative vitriol directed at the U.S. and its allies. Kim Jong Un himself has been out of the public eye for more than three weeks, his longest absence in a year. State media...
WORLD
Leader Telegram

Nord Stream leaks caused by detonations in sign of sabotage

Detonations caused the recent ruptures of Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with the evidence pointing to a deliberate act, according to Swedish investigators. The completed preliminary investigation has “strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage,” the Swedish Security Service said in a statement on Thursday. Swedish investigators didn’t give any indication of how the detonations occurred or who might be responsible. Officials are analyzing evidence collected at the site, which is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leader Telegram

US airborne operation in Syria leaves one person dead

DAMASCUS — U.S. troops carried out an airborne operation in an area controlled by Syrian government troops in northeastern Syria, killing one person and arresting at least two others, Syrian sources said Thursday. It was the first such U.S. military operation in areas controlled by the Syrian government. The operation took place in Molouk Saray, 17 kilometers south of Qamishli, at dawn, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Radiation#Ukraine War Military#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Kherson
Leader Telegram

Survivors tell grim tale of southern Greek migrant shipwreck

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Many had embarked on the stomach-churning sea journey before; many will follow. Survivors of one of the latest fatal shipwrecks involving Europe-bound migrants say the omens were bad even as the sailboat they traveled on slipped off from Turkey on Monday under cover of night, ultimately bound for Italy. Strong winds swept the Aegean Sea, and the pleasure yacht turned human freighter was criminally overloaded -...
ACCIDENTS
Leader Telegram

Disputing Iran's version, mom says teen was beaten to death

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl has disputed official claims that her daughter fell to her death from a high building, saying the teen was killed by blows to the head as part of the crackdown on anti-hijab protests roiling the country. Nasreen Shakarami also said authorities kept her daughter Nika’s death a secret for nine days and then snatched the body from a morgue to bury her in a remote area, against the family’s wishes. The bereaved...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Leader Telegram

AP: OAS boss faces probe into alleged relationship with aide

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on a consensual relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a relationship between Secretary General Luis Almagro and a Mexican-born woman two decades his junior emerged as Almagro and delegates from 34 countries gathered in Peru’s capital this week for the OAS’ annual meeting. ...
CUBA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
481
Followers
6K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy