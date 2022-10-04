Read full article on original website
Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around...
No summit breakthrough, EU struggles with gas price cap plan
PRAGUE — European Union leaders struggled Friday to bridge significant differences over a natural gas price cap as winter approaches and Russia’s war in Ukraine fuels a major energy crisis, driving up prices for consumers and businesses. The price cap is one of several measures the 27-nation bloc...
Commerce tightens export controls on high end chips to China
The Commerce Department is tightening export controls to limit China's ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. The department said Friday that its updated export controls are focusing on these areas because China can use the chips, supercomputers and semiconductors to create advanced...
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Leader of Belarus gifts Putin a tractor for 70th birthday
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA — Russian President Vladimir Putin got an unusual gift for his 70th birthday on Friday: a tractor. As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.
NC gas prices jump 14 cents as oil producers slow production
The price of gas in the Triangle is on the rise again after oil producers around the world agreed to cut production. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state jumped 7 cents overnight. In a week, it jumped 14 cents. On Friday, the national average...
