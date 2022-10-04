ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Olaf Scholz
WRAL News

Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine

LONDON — The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in the English city of Liverpool, the BBC said Friday, after Britain was asked to hold the event on behalf of designated host country Ukraine. The birthplace of The Beatles beat Glasgow, Scotland, the other U.K. finalist. In all,...
MUSIC
WRAL News

Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks

BERLIN — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around...
ENVIRONMENT
WRAL News

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday effectively acknowledged the failure of one of his biggest and most humiliating foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July...
POTUS
WRAL News

Org. of American States boss faces probe over relationship

MIAMI — The head of the Organization of American States is facing an internal investigation into allegations he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics, The Associated Press has learned. News of the probe into a relationship between...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luhansk#Ukraine War Military#Ukrainian#The African Union#Senegalese#African#Kremlin#Russian#Defense
WRAL News

Biden order promises EU citizens better data privacy

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Friday designed to allay European concerns that U.S. intelligence agencies are illegally spying on them. It promises strengthened safeguards against data collection abuses and creates a forum for legal challenges. The order builds on a preliminary agreement Biden announced in March with European...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy