koxe.com
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
SALSA ANNOUNCES MEXICANO TRAILBLAZERS OF BROWNWOOD
Today, the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) announced the 2022 class of Mexicano Trailblazers of Brownwood. SALSA spokesperson, Susie Flores, said “This year’s recipients of our Trailblazers award are truly exceptional and top of the class. With 16 earned college degrees, six honorary doctorates, and scholarly endeavors between them, they have taken the word “achievement” to a much higher level. Some are not only ‘the first’ Mexicanos to accomplish what they have, they’re also the first Brownwood residents in history to reach their level of success in their respective fields.” They are:
koxe.com
O.G. Lanier, 92, of Voss
O.G. Lanier, age 92, of Voss, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Elm Street Church of Christ, 216 W. Elm Street, in Coleman with Lonnie Hamil officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, in the Ranger Evergreen Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
koxe.com
Linda Stevens, 76, of Goldthwaite
Linda Stevens, 76 of Goldthwaite, passed away Thursday. Visitation will be Sunday, October 9, from 4 to 6 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. A Graveside service will be Monday, October 10, at 2:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
koxe.com
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80, of Coleman
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Announces Kickoff Events for Watch D.O.G.S. Program
BROWNWOOD ISD will officially restart its Watch D.O.G.S.—or Dads of Great Students—program for the 2022-23 school year to help boost student safety in its elementary schools. The volunteer program invites father figures to sign up to work at least one day a year in their child’s school through...
koxe.com
2022 National Night Out Tuesday, October 11th
2022 National Night Out for Brown County presented by 3M is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Representatives from the Brownwood Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Early Police Department, area fire departments, and city officials travel around Brownwood, Early, and Brown County during the event to visit these gatherings and speak to those in attendance.
koxe.com
Three killed in two-vehicle accident near Ballinger, including a Brownwood woman
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 67, 10 miles east of Ballinger, Thursday morning. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2023 Kia Forte...
brownwoodnews.com
Early’s Madden Wise achieves a State Fair of Texas first
EARLY – A feat never before accomplished in the history of the State Fair of Texas now belongs to Early 16-year-old sophomore Madden Wise. Over the last week, Wise became the first person to be awarded Grand Champion Market Goat and Grand Champion Market Lamb in the same year at the State Fair.
koxe.com
Brownwood Welcomes Big Spring for Homecoming Game
The Brownwood Lions begin their pursuit of a District Championship Friday night, October 7, at Gordon Wood Stadium as the Big Spring Steers come to town. Both teams are 4-2 through their season so far. Expect Big Spring to throw the ball early and often. Big Spring is averaging 28...
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
koxe.com
Melinda Bowen, 53, of Coleman
Melinda Bowen, age 53, of Coleman, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman. Melinda Jean Bowen was born...
koxe.com
Robert Long, 97, of Goldthwaite
Robert Long, 97 of Goldthwaite, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, October 7, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 8 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite.
brownwoodnews.com
koxe.com
VFW Fish Fry Fundraiser This Friday
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a Fish Fry Fundraiser on Friday, October 7, between 10:30 am and 1:00 pm. Deliver/pickup starts at 10:30 am. NO DINE IN OR WALK-IN ORDERS. The meal will consist of fried fish, coleslaw, hush puppies, beans and relish for $10 per plate. Delivery...
koxe.com
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
koxe.com
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood
Debra Christine Davis, 39, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A celebration of life service & visitation will be held at Heartland Funeral Home, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Debra was born December 6, 1982 in Brownwood, Texas to Daniel and Doylene Davis....
koxe.com
Brown County Republican Women’s Club to Hear from Texas Ranger
Brown County Republican Women’s Club will hold their monthly meeting on Friday, October 14th, 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Brownwood Country Club. “We are honored to have Texas Ranger Jason Shea as our guest speaker. Ranger Shea is a member of the Special Response Team, has extensive experience working at the border and will be sharing his knowledge about the crisis at the border. If you are concerned about the border this is a meeting you don’t want to miss!”
koxe.com
BHS Announces September Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their September 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Bottom row) Caleb Hines, Sydney Stewart, Luke Gray, Trinity Sessoms. The following students were recognized:. 9th:. Aaron Edmonds. Kiara Godinho. 10th:. Andre Martinez. Talia Craff. 11th:. Caleb Hines.
‘She died before we had a chance’: Uncle, Brownwood community seek justice & work to put 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill to rest
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A nine-year-old girl passed away in Brownwood two months ago, and her name is still ringing throughout the town. Many residents and neighbors have taken to Facebook to express concern over her cause of death, and are doing everything they can to honor her and put her to rest. HardiQuinn Hill’s uncle, […]
