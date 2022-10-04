ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

A familiar restaurant is bringing its New Orleans brunch vibes to Matthews

By Heidi Finley
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pymO8_0iLAX8oI00

A new location of popular brunch restaurant Ruby Sunshine is opening in the Charlotte area, bringing New Orleans-inspired dishes such as Eggs Cochon, Bananas Foster Pain Perdu and even Morning Margaritas to downtown Matthews.

“Matthews is getting a delicious new resident! 101 W. John Street will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a beloved brunch spot who also has a location in South End,” Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services posted on Instagram .

Phone and Instagram messages left with Thrift seeking more details on a timeline and other information weren’t immediately returned.

The downtown Matthews spot is near Stumptown Park and close to a mix of other popular restaurants, including Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, Mac’s Speed Shop and White Duck Taco Shop.

[RELATED: White Duck Taco now open in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood.]

Ruby Sunshine’s first Charlotte location opened in South End in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0deh_0iLAX8oI00
Morning blood orange margarita. Courtesy of Ruby Sunshine

Ruby Sunshine

Location: 101 W. John St., Matthews, NC 28105 (opening soon)

Neighborhood: Downtown Matthews

Location: 332 W. Bland St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

Cuisine: Breakfast, brunch

Instagram: @rubysunshinebrunch

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Matthews, NC
Lifestyle
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
City
Matthews, NC
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
WCNC

Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New Orleans#Commercial Real Estate#Brunch#Linus Realestate#Tacos#Food Drink#Ruby Sunshine#Eggs Cochon#Irish Public House#White Duck Taco Shop#Blood Orange Margarita
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSOC Charlotte

Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week

CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend

If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
15K+
Followers
489
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy