A familiar restaurant is bringing its New Orleans brunch vibes to Matthews

A new location of popular brunch restaurant Ruby Sunshine is opening in the Charlotte area, bringing New Orleans-inspired dishes such as Eggs Cochon, Bananas Foster Pain Perdu and even Morning Margaritas to downtown Matthews.

“Matthews is getting a delicious new resident! 101 W. John Street will be the new home of Ruby Sunshine, a beloved brunch spot who also has a location in South End,” Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services posted on Instagram .

Phone and Instagram messages left with Thrift seeking more details on a timeline and other information weren’t immediately returned.

The downtown Matthews spot is near Stumptown Park and close to a mix of other popular restaurants, including Grace O’Malley’s Irish Public House, Mac’s Speed Shop and White Duck Taco Shop.

Ruby Sunshine’s first Charlotte location opened in South End in 2020.

Morning blood orange margarita. Courtesy of Ruby Sunshine

Location: 101 W. John St., Matthews, NC 28105 (opening soon)

Neighborhood: Downtown Matthews

Location: 332 W. Bland St., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

Menu

Cuisine: Breakfast, brunch

Instagram: @rubysunshinebrunch