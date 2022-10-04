Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Press
Kinetic Ensemble Tackles The Wilderness This Weekend
Kinetic Ensemble will open its eighth season with The Wilderness Anthology, featuring premieres by award winning composers, which calls to attention the climate changes happening – some of them right here in Houston. The performance takes place at 6 p.m. at MATCH on Sunday. “The program has a hazard...
Houston Press
Great Food, Great People, Original Greek Festival 2022
The crowds were out in Houston for the return of The Original Greek Festival, with plenty to eat and drink. The Original Greek Festival continues Friday and Saturday, October 7-8, from 11:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at 3511 Yoakum. Visit facebook.com/originalgreekfestivalhouston. Photos by Mark Reyes.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Bar - Midtown
Most bars have the typical considerations of interesting, plentiful drink options or comfy, practical seating. From here to there, you’re likely to find a good drink special or a gregarious barkeep. So, deciding which is best just comes down to the vibe of the place. Holman Draft Hall has all the notable features of a solid drinkery, like the 100 craft beer taps on its wall, a full-service bar and a hearty pub feed. What makes it your best option in Midtown is how it’s not a “one vibe fits all” sort of bar.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Heights
Coming by way of NYC (and inspired by Australia), this coffee roaster and café opened up shop on 19th between Heights and Yale. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, the cafe blends an inviting space and super cute patio with excellent coffees and all-day “brekkie.” Grab a sun-drenched seat and wake up with an Aussie iced latte and morning eats from folded chimichurri eggs and bacon toast to lemon ricotta pancakes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Comments / 0