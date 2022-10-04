Wombats, man. They’re everywhere this year. Whether they’re opening their homes to their neighbors or getting munched by giant predators (check out Melissa Stewart’s Mega-Predators of the Past if you don’t believe me), they’re everywhere. What haven’t we seen them do yet? Play a concerto. Welp, knock that one off of your bingo card because thanks to the literary stylings of Ratha Tep we have, for your reading pleasure, WALLY, THE WORLD’S GREATEST PIANO-PLAYING WOMBAT. And, yes, I am going to list the publisher’s description:

