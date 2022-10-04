Read full article on original website
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Bar - Midtown
Most bars have the typical considerations of interesting, plentiful drink options or comfy, practical seating. From here to there, you’re likely to find a good drink special or a gregarious barkeep. So, deciding which is best just comes down to the vibe of the place. Holman Draft Hall has all the notable features of a solid drinkery, like the 100 craft beer taps on its wall, a full-service bar and a hearty pub feed. What makes it your best option in Midtown is how it’s not a “one vibe fits all” sort of bar.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
cw39.com
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
fox26houston.com
Entertainers Stevie J. and Eric Benét make stops in Houston
It's an exciting weekend for live music in Houston. Headliners for Bar 5015's Legend's only concert series and the Black Heritage Fest stop by the show.
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
houstoncitybook.com
This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar
AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.
Houston Press
Great Food, Great People, Original Greek Festival 2022
The crowds were out in Houston for the return of The Original Greek Festival, with plenty to eat and drink. The Original Greek Festival continues Friday and Saturday, October 7-8, from 11:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at 3511 Yoakum. Visit facebook.com/originalgreekfestivalhouston. Photos by Mark Reyes.
fox26houston.com
MAX's Wine Dive owners finds cash, gift card left behind at their restaurant on Washington Ave.
HOUSTON - It's not uncommon for people to accidentally leave things behind when they go out, but a Houston-area restaurant owner says someone left behind something they definitely should not have. Sometime before the end of August 2022, an envelope tucked behind a booth at MAX's Wine Dive on Washington...
Houston Press
Kinetic Ensemble Tackles The Wilderness This Weekend
Kinetic Ensemble will open its eighth season with The Wilderness Anthology, featuring premieres by award winning composers, which calls to attention the climate changes happening – some of them right here in Houston. The performance takes place at 6 p.m. at MATCH on Sunday. “The program has a hazard...
Report: Did you know Texas has the second-best cookie shop in the US?
Not only is it a great day and week to be alive, but the month of October is going to be a special one as it is National Cookie Month!
Pier 6 Is San Leon’s One-Two Punch of Oysters and Overnight Stays
When you’re heading to the Gulf Coast, a lot of destinations probably spring to mind, including Galveston, South Padre Island, Port Aransas and a handful of sleepy beach towns dotting the shore. So it’s easy to overlook San Leon, the laid-back fishing community situated about 40 miles southeast of Houston.
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
KHOU
Why is candy corn the most divisive candy?
HOUSTON — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles seem to elicit strong responses from its fans and even stronger reactions from its critics. So why all the hate? A senior editor at Cook’s Illustrated Magazine told USA Today it’s probably...
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
cw39.com
The best Mexican restaurant in Texas is in Houston: Serving up flavors of Oaxaca to its diners
DALLAS (KDAF) — Mexican food is one of the most sought-after foods in the country, let alone Texas, and finding the best spots to dine on this exquisite cuisine is always top of mind. Thankfully, Love Food put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state...
Houston welcomes the country's first multi-story 3D printed home
Houston welcomes the first 3D printed, multi-level home in the U.S. Builders and researchers say the home will be energy efficient and feature concrete walls with unique curves.
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
