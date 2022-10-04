ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Bar - Midtown

Most bars have the typical considerations of interesting, plentiful drink options or comfy, practical seating. From here to there, you’re likely to find a good drink special or a gregarious barkeep. So, deciding which is best just comes down to the vibe of the place. Holman Draft Hall has all the notable features of a solid drinkery, like the 100 craft beer taps on its wall, a full-service bar and a hearty pub feed. What makes it your best option in Midtown is how it’s not a “one vibe fits all” sort of bar.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
cw39.com

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
houstoncitybook.com

This Weekend: Exclusive Warehouse Sale Touts High-End Art, Designer Bags — and a Speakeasy-Style Bar

AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.
Houston Press

Great Food, Great People, Original Greek Festival 2022

The crowds were out in Houston for the return of The Original Greek Festival, with plenty to eat and drink. The Original Greek Festival continues Friday and Saturday, October 7-8, from 11:00 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. at 3511 Yoakum. Visit facebook.com/originalgreekfestivalhouston. Photos by Mark Reyes.
Houston Press

Kinetic Ensemble Tackles The Wilderness This Weekend

Kinetic Ensemble will open its eighth season with The Wilderness Anthology, featuring premieres by award winning composers, which calls to attention the climate changes happening – some of them right here in Houston. The performance takes place at 6 p.m. at MATCH on Sunday. “The program has a hazard...
KHOU

Why is candy corn the most divisive candy?

HOUSTON — Love it or hate it, candy corn is a staple of Halloween. The tri-color triangles seem to elicit strong responses from its fans and even stronger reactions from its critics. So why all the hate? A senior editor at Cook’s Illustrated Magazine told USA Today it’s probably...
CW33

Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Houston

Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
