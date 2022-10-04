AN ECLECTIC MIX of high-end furniture, art, jewelry, rugs and more awaits inside a sprawling Sawyer Yards warehouse. This weekend, venerable antique and auction house Lewis & Maese opens the doors of its longtime home to the public for a massive liquidation sale. Co-owner David Lewis decided that the inventory — accumulated from estate sales and the like over the past 25 years — would not be moved to Lewis & Maese's new Spring Branch location, which hosts its first auction this Sunday. "It just made sense to clean out our own house and start afresh without moving,” he says. Instead, fabulous finds, ranging from iron chandeliers and dining-room sets to stacks of coffee-table books and quirky conversation pieces like a seven-foot statue of Darth Vader, are on sale for 30 to 70 percent off.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO