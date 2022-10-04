The Kinston Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. Congratulations to Chief Jenee Spencer on her retirement last week. After graduating from East Carolina University in 1993, Chief Spencer began her career as a Patrol Officer with our agency and quickly transferred to our Investigations Division where she served as a Crime Scene Investigator. She was later promoted to Sergeant and later Captain. During her time as a Supervisor, she supervised the CSI Unit, a Patrol Squad and also served as Captain over Professional Standards.

