neusenews.com
National Principals Month celebrated by NC Public Schools
NC Public Schools posted the following on their Facebook page. October is National Principals Month. We express our gratitude to North Carolina administrators, including our 2022 Wells Fargo North Carolina Regional Principals of the Year. We are so grateful for your leadership, now more than ever! You are admired, respected and valued.
neusenews.com
Jones Senior recognizes Morehead-Cain Scholarship nominees
Jones Senior High School posted the following on their Facebook page:. We are honored to recognize the following Seniors as Morehead-Cain Scholarship Nominees for Jones Senior High School. The Morehead-Cain Scholarship provides a four-year, fully funded educational experience for students of the highest caliber at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nominees are selected based on the following criteria: Leadership, Character, Scholarship and Physical Vigor.
neusenews.com
Local Fair Cheerleading Competition results
1st place - E.B. Frink Middle School. Lenoir County swept the Middle School Division. Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times.
Softball tournament a ‘good economic driver’ for Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Hotels are filling up across Lenoir County. That’s because Kinston is hosting a Top Gun Sports softball tournament this weekend. “We’re seeing somewhere around 110 softball teams from the eastern region of the United States come to compete here in Kinston, Lenoir County. And we’re one of the few locations that […]
neusenews.com
School board resolution honors Seaforth legacy
The Lenoir County Board of Education honored the late Dr. Keith Seaforth for “his decades of service to the education of our young people” in a resolution unanimously approved Monday night and presented to his widow, Barbara. Seaforth served as a school board member for 24 years, first...
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
neusenews.com
Fire truck visit at Neuseway Nature Park on Saturday
A fire truck visit will be held at Neuseway Nature Park on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Neuseway Nature Park said in the Facebook event, "Come explore a firetruck and meet our local firefighters of Kinston Fire Department!" The exhibits of the nature park...
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department congratulates Chief Jenee Spencer on her retirement
The Kinston Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. Congratulations to Chief Jenee Spencer on her retirement last week. After graduating from East Carolina University in 1993, Chief Spencer began her career as a Patrol Officer with our agency and quickly transferred to our Investigations Division where she served as a Crime Scene Investigator. She was later promoted to Sergeant and later Captain. During her time as a Supervisor, she supervised the CSI Unit, a Patrol Squad and also served as Captain over Professional Standards.
SETH EFFRON: Rocky Mount High School class of '70 - Making history by just showing up wasn't easy
EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is opinion editor for Capitol Broadcasting Company. For 17-year-olds living in the moment and dealing with the minutia of day-to-day life – just getting to school, keeping up with friends, sports, activities and even getting assignments done – it’s hard to recognize the dynamic history that’s really soaring above it all.
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office to install security cameras in community
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is deploying community-based security cameras in areas of high-call volume, including a mobile home park just outside Washington, the location of an active murder investigation following a shooting last weekend. Cameras in place at Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and Old River Road in Pitt...
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WITN
WITN’s Hannah Jeffries to step behind new desk
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN Weekday Sunrise Anchor Hannah Jeffries is looking for a teacher’s pet as she trades in the anchor desk for one in the classroom. Jeffries has been a prime example of what it means to climb the ladder of success at WITN, starting as an intern and ending up a main anchor.
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw in hospital
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham says former Mayor Dana Outlaw is in the hospital. Odham says Outlaw was hospitalized on Friday after “experiencing a medical emergency.”. The mayor adds that although Outlaw is improving, he is still hospitalized. Outlaw served as Ward 6 Alderman...
Deputies: Principal of North Carolina middle school arrested on stalking charge
Anthony Whitaker, the principal of Four Oaks Middle School was arrested on Monday by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on a charge of misdemeanor stalking.
