Seven Maryland Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

Seven Maryland residents were named to the Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said. The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the world is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The Maryland residents who made the list are:

143. Stephen Bisciotti, 62, of Severna Park, worth $6.4 billion: Majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens and Aerotek founder.

143. Ted Lerner & family, 96, of Rockville, worth $6.4 billion, former managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals baseball team and real estate developer.

158. Mitchell Rales, 66, Bethesda native, worth $5.8 billion, co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, and chairman of its executive committee.

211. Dan Snyder, 57, of Silver Spring, worth $4.9 billion, Washington Commanders owner and businessman.

244. Jim Davis, 62, worth $4.3 billion, creator of "Garfield" and cartoonist/TV producer.

285. Bernard Saul II, 90, of Bethesda, worth $3.9 billion, Chairman and CEO of Saul Centers, a private real estate.

332. David Rubenstein, 73, of Bethesda, worth $3.3 billion, co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group

The same three men were also named to last year's Forbes list of richest people in America.

Click here for the complete Forbes list of richest people in America.