ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Seven Maryland Residents Named To Forbes List Of Richest In America

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Seven Maryland residents were named to the Forbes list of the 400 richest people in America.

The nation's wealthiest citizens are worth $4 trillion — $500 billion less than last year, Forbes said. The minimum net worth required to make the list also fell for the first time since the Great Recession, by $200 million, to $2.7 billion.

The wealthiest man in the world is Elon Musk, who is worth $251 billion, and the second wealthiest is Jeff Bezos, who is worth $151 billion.

Fortunes were calculated on Sept. 2 using stock prices and exchange rates.

The Maryland residents who made the list are:

  • 143. Stephen Bisciotti, 62, of Severna Park, worth $6.4 billion: Majority owner of the Baltimore Ravens and Aerotek founder.

  • 143. Ted Lerner & family, 96, of Rockville, worth $6.4 billion, former managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals baseball team and real estate developer.
  • 158. Mitchell Rales, 66, Bethesda native, worth $5.8 billion, co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, and chairman of its executive committee.
  • 211. Dan Snyder, 57, of Silver Spring, worth $4.9 billion,  Washington Commanders owner and businessman.
  • 244. Jim Davis, 62, worth $4.3 billion, creator of "Garfield" and cartoonist/TV producer.
  • 285. Bernard Saul II, 90, of Bethesda, worth $3.9 billion, Chairman and CEO of Saul Centers, a private real estate.
  • 332. David Rubenstein, 73, of Bethesda, worth $3.3 billion, co-founder and co-chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group

The same three men were also named to last year's Forbes list of richest people in America.

Click here for the complete Forbes list of richest people in America.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Brand-New Forbes Rankings Reveal Richest CT Residents

The old saying the rich get richer isn't true this year according to Forbes which just came out with their top 400 wealthiest people in the country for 2022. As a group, the 400 are worth $4 trillion to $500 billion less than last year and for the first time since the Great Recession, the minimum net worth to make the list is down $200 million to $2.7 billion amid the market selloff.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cnsmaryland.org

“Now the object is finding an outfit”

ANNAPOLIS — Former Maryland Del. Carmen Amedori says when she gets to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, one of the people she hopes to meet is Kyle Rittenhouse, the 19-year-old who was acquitted of fatally shooting two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020 during a protest.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Severna Park, MD
City
Bethesda, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Hollywood Actors Film TV Series In Maryland, DC

Parts of Maryland and Washington DC will serve as the backdrop for a new television series."Lioness," the new Paramount+ original series, is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to j…
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
David Rubenstein
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Ted Lerner
The 74

Amid Regional Shortages, US Schools Employing 160,000 ‘Underqualified’ Teachers

For two years, Annette Anderson, an education professor and mother of three attending Baltimore City Schools, saw a “coming storm” of teacher shortages across the country and the desperation to fill them. A scholar on education leadership at John Hopkins University, Anderson grew frustrated as district officials stayed quiet about mounting vacancies. Meanwhile, in Maryland, the […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Voting for Maryland's next Governor

In the coming weeks Marylanders will head to the polls to decide many local races, including who will be the state's next Governor. A September 2022 Goucher Poll showed Democratic candidate Wes Moore with a sizeable lead over his Republican challenger, Dan Cox. WMAR-2 News anchors Jamie Costello and Kelly...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Aerotek#Washington Nationals#The Danaher Corporation#Washington Commanders#Saul Centers
WAMU

‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Baltimore woman triple-checks scratch-off after $100,000 win

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore woman is in disbelief after purchasing a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket. Rita Jones couldn’t believe she won. The Baltimore City resident had scratched off her instant ticket with a lucky dime and doubted what she saw. Had she really won the top prize on the Show Me $100,000! game?
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
ourcommunitynow.com

6 Haunted Houses and Terror Trails in Maryland

From haunted forests to horror movie-themed escape rooms, there is something scary for everyone. If your favorite thing to do in October is to visit haunted houses, you’re in the right place. Among the dry cornstalks and dark forests of Maryland are some of the scariest haunted attractions in the nation. Grab your coat and some friends and prepare to be thoroughly terrified. Here are 6 haunted houses in Maryland you need to visit this year:
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
376K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy