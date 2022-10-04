ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

It's 'very hard to say' whether Putin is bluffing about using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, CIA director says

By Mia Jankowicz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mw2eY_0iLAW3rO00
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits International Volunteer Forum in Sochi Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • CIA Director William Burns said it's "very hard to say" whether Putin's nuclear talk is a bluff.
  • There's no practical evidence of an imminent threat but it should be taken very seriously, he said.
  • Policymakers should be warning Russia of the "severe consequences" of such a move, he said.

The CIA's director said that "it's very hard to say" whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is bluffing over his readiness to use nuclear weapons as part of his invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with CBS News previewed on September 27 and aired in full on Sunday, William Burns said that the US should take any talk of nuclear weapons "very seriously, given everything that's at stake."

"We don't see any practical evidence today in the US intelligence community that he's moving closer to actual use, that there's an imminent threat of using tactical nuclear weapons," he added.

Burns' interview, recorded before September 27, comes as Russia amped up its rhetoric around the use of nuclear weapons, and at a time of extraordinarily high tension in the country's invasion of Ukraine.

On September 21, Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists following the Ukrainian recapture of vast swathes of territory. As he announced that, he referred back to Russia's nuclear stockpile, saying that he would use "all the means at our disposal" if the country's "territorial integrity" were threatened.

"This is not a bluff," he added. His remarks were followed by similar comments — of varying levels of bombast — from senior officials.

Russia's comments have caused alarm in the international community, with both the EU and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy casting doubt on the idea that it is a bluff.

In the interview aired Sunday, Burns said that Russia's rhetoric is "reckless and deeply irresponsible."

The US should be watching for any signs of preparation for the use of nuclear weapons, while policymakers should be urgently communicating the "severe consequences" of their use.

US State Department spokesperson Jake Sullivan said last week that the US has warned Russia and privately that it will face "catastrophic consequences" if it uses any nuclear weapons.

NATO also warned Russia of "severe consequences" if it uses them.

At this moment, Burns said, it's currently not clear if Putin can even mobilize his reservist troops effectively, who he likened to "cannon fodder."

"His military has a lot of other problems, manpower is only one of them," Burns said, saying the Russian army is poorly equipped and had weak logistical support.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Abdul Ghani

Russian Hypersonic Missile Misses Ukraine, Crashes Back Into Russia

An explosion in Stavropol, Russia, in which 5 people were injured, is believed to have been caused by a hypersonic missile. Last Wednesday there was an explosion in Russia's Stavropol Territory, 350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, injuring at least 5 people. According to Russian media reports, the explosion is said to have been triggered by a crashed Ukrainian drone. However, there are serious doubts about this, as the Eurasian Times reports.
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Ukraine War Politics#Nuclear Weapon#Us State Department#Russian#Cbs News#Ukrainian
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Biden's Warning to Putin Not to Use Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin has given a curt response when asked about Joe Biden's warning that the Russian leader should not resort to weapons of mass destruction in his invasion of Ukraine. Biden was asked by CBS News about what his message would be to Putin if he felt the best way to retaliate and wrest back the initiative would be to use chemical or tactical nuclear weapons.
POLITICS
msn.com

What Would Happen If Putin Ordered A Nuclear Strike In Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to annex swathes of occupied Ukrainian territory and vowed to defend Russian territory by any means necessary last Wednesday, including using nuclear weapons, a drastic and unprecedented escalation that has worried experts and ignited fears of nuclear war around the world. Key Facts. While...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

652K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy